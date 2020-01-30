Roxanne Pallett Secretly Marries Firefighter Boyfriend Jason Carrion In New York Ceremony

Roxanne Pallett married US TV star Jason Carrion. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Roxanne Pallett secretly married boyfriend Jason Carrion on Sunday.

Roxanne Pallett walked down the aisle with her new husband, firefighter Jason Carrion, on Sunday with 10 of their closest friends at a ceremony in New York.

After meeting last summer, Jason – who found fame in America on Married At First Sight – popped the question in November.

Roxanne praised her beau for saving her from suicide after her Celebrity Big Brother scandal in 2018 saw her lose her career and, later, the end of her relationship with her fiancé at the time, Lee Walton.

Roxanne Pallet and Lee Walton split in January 2019. Picture: Getty

Roxanne Pallett wrongly accused Ryan Thomas of punching her in the ribs. Picture: Big Brother/YouTube

The former Emmerdale actress went into hiding after wrongly accusing Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas of punching her in the CBB house, leading to 27,000 OfCom complaints.

At the time Roxanne said: “I’ve lost everything, and I lost myself.”

After walking from the show, Roxanne watched the footage back and said she “got it wrong”.

But the 37-year-old is now in a much better place after meeting new husband Jason last summer.

Sharing pictures of their wedding, Roxanne wore a stunning fishtail gown embroidered with beading entwined with a floral design.

She styled her brown hair into long, loose curls, adding a tiara and a veil to her glamorous bridal gown.

The actress said of their marriage: “I’m living proof that you can find a happily ever after beyond tough times.

“To walk down the aisle in such a perfect fairy-tale setting towards my dream man, was the happiest moment of my life. I’m still floating on a cloud.”

Meanwhile, her husband Jason said he’s “finally found my person I want to spend the rest of my life with”.

The couple exchanged handwritten vows in their stunning church ceremony, before Roxanne’s mum read out a poem written by Jason’s late mother.

