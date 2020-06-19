That’s So Raven Star Raven-Symoné Secretly Married Girlfriend Miranda Pearman-Maday And The Wedding Pictures Are Adorable

Raven-Symoné married Miranda Pearman-Maday in LA. Picture: PA/Instagram

Raven-Symoné has got married to her partner, Miranda Pearman-Maday, in a private ceremony and announced the news on social media.

Former Disney star Raven-Symoné has secretly married her girlfriend Miranda Pearman-Maday, on June 18.

The That’s So Raven actress took to Instagram to reveal the good news, writing: "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home.

Which Too Hot To Handle Couples Are Still Together?

"I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!! I’s married NOW [sic].”

The 34-year-old went on to share a series of extremely cute pictures with her new wife and fans were sent into meltdown over them!

Raven-Symone and Miranda Pearman-Maday got married in the star's garden. Picture: Instagram

Raven-Symone and Miranda Pearman-Maday got tattoos at their wedding. Picture: Instagram

One post thanked an LA-based tattoo artist for giving the happy couple matching tattoos on their ring fingers, which combined the letters ‘R’ and ‘M’.

Going on to share even more smiley snaps with Miranda, she captioned her post: “The outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely. Thank you to everyone!!!!

"I won’t bombard y’all with too many pix, but yeah more music soon! Hehe [sic].”

Raven’s beau broke her social media silence with a snap of the pair kissing, and called her ‘my wife for life’.

Raven-Symone shared her wedding pictures with fans. Picture: Instagram

The ceremony took place in their back garden and the pair were dressed in white and black for the occasion, and they boasted an adorable wedding cake and a spread of food alongside it.

We don’t know much about how long the pair have been an item since there were no prior pics of them on social media before they got hitched, however, we do know that Miranda took Raven's last name, as the star's full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman.

Miranda, who works as a social media manager for an LA-based invite-only restaurant app for Off The Menu, has a very lowkey social media page.

Congrats to the happy newlyweds!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News