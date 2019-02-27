Pete Davidson Kicks Out Heckler Who Made Joke About Mac Miller At Comedy Gig

27 February 2019, 06:51 | Updated: 27 February 2019, 06:54

Pete Davidson removed a heckler who joked about Mac Miller
Pete Davidson removed a heckler who joked about Mac Miller. Picture: Getty

Comedian, Pete Davidson, has reportedly removed a heckler from one of his stand-up shows, after they joked about Mac Miller's death.

Pete Davidson had no time for dark heckles during his recent stand-up routine, where he removed a heckler who made fun of Mac Miller's death.

While performing at the South Orange Performing Arts Centre, in New Jersey, Pete began an anecdote, saying "My friend died in my apartment".

> Ariana Grande Manchester Pride: 7 Rings Hitmaker Confirmed To Headline Sunday Line-Up

The heckler then shouted from the crowd asking "Mac Miller?"

According to reports, the Saturday Night Live star stopped the routine immediately, and demanded that the audience point out the heckler, for them to be escorted out.

Mac Miller was in a relationship with Ariana Grande before his shocking death
Mac Miller was in a relationship with Ariana Grande before his shocking death. Picture: Getty

Prior to Pete relationship with her, Ariana Grande was in a relationship with Mac Miller. The rapper shockingly passed away at the age of 26 in September 2018.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Latest News

See more Latest News

Khloe Kardashian's ex is still liking her Instagram photos

Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson ‘Likes’ Her Raunchy Instagram Photos Amid Jordyn Woods Scandal
Khalid wants to collaborate with Dua Lipa

Khalid And Dua Lipa To Collaborate? Talk Singer Reaches Out To Pop Star As Fans Beg Them To Team-Up
Is Taylor Swift teasing new music?

Taylor Swift’s New Album – Here’s Everything We Know About ‘TS7’ So Far

Taylor Swift

Fans are wondering where Eden and Nadia have gone on Celebs Go Dating

What Happened To Lady Nadia Essex And Eden Blackman From Celebs Go Dating?

TV & Film

Little Mix & After movie social accounts follow each other

After Movie: Little Mix Soundtrack Rumours As They Follow Each Other On Twitter

Little Mix

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

The best clear bags on a budget for Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour

5 Clear Bags On A Budget For Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour UK

Ariana Grande

Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours

TV & Film

Zayn Malik has had a number of different hairstyles through the years

QUIZ: Zayn Malik's Iconic Hairstyles Ranked – From His Quiff To The Ice Blue 'Do
The BRITs was a night of female empowerment

BRITs 2019: From Little Mix To Pink – All The Ways The BRIT Awards 2019 Were Full Of Female Empowerment Messages

BRITs 2019

Shawn Mendes had a number of heart-melting moments at the BRIT Awards

Shawn Mendes BRITs: Calvin Klein Model’s 5 Cutest Moments At The BRIT Awards

Shawn Mendes