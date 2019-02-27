Pete Davidson Kicks Out Heckler Who Made Joke About Mac Miller At Comedy Gig

Pete Davidson removed a heckler who joked about Mac Miller. Picture: Getty

Comedian, Pete Davidson, has reportedly removed a heckler from one of his stand-up shows, after they joked about Mac Miller's death.

Pete Davidson had no time for dark heckles during his recent stand-up routine, where he removed a heckler who made fun of Mac Miller's death.

While performing at the South Orange Performing Arts Centre, in New Jersey, Pete began an anecdote, saying "My friend died in my apartment".

The heckler then shouted from the crowd asking "Mac Miller?"

According to reports, the Saturday Night Live star stopped the routine immediately, and demanded that the audience point out the heckler, for them to be escorted out.

Mac Miller was in a relationship with Ariana Grande before his shocking death. Picture: Getty

Prior to Pete relationship with her, Ariana Grande was in a relationship with Mac Miller. The rapper shockingly passed away at the age of 26 in September 2018.

