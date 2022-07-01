Exclusive

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

By Capital FM

Tom Daley opened up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete and revealed he sympathises with Emma Raducanu.

Tom Daley sat down with Capital Breakfast where he revealed he sympathises with tennis star, Emma Raducanu, and the pressure she faces as a young athlete.

In 2009, Tom experienced similar success to the US World Open Champion when he won the World Diving Championship aged 15.

Harry Styles Fans React After Tom Daley Knits Famous Rainbow Cardigan

Tom opened up about the high expectations that come from the public and media after winning such prestigious events.

Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced. Picture: Getty

"I feel really bad for her because she’s working so hard everyday, I know what it’s like to be an athlete. She did so incredibly well last year and people forget just how young she is.

"It’s similar to when I first won a world championships, I was 15 and from then on everyone expects you to win and that’s just not the way that sport works, especially sport like tennis and diving."

Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced. Picture: Global

Emma Raducanu won the US Open in 2021. Picture: Getty

Tom then went on to say how valuable time and experience is for athletes: "As you go, you get more experience and learn new things and how to deal with pressure and all the anxieties that come with it."

"We just have to give her a chance, if you look at people like Serena Williams, they’re not 19 years old... I think we just need to get behind her and have a bit of perspective."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital