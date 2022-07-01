Exclusive

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

1 July 2022, 14:28 | Updated: 1 July 2022, 16:15

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tom Daley opened up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete and revealed he sympathises with Emma Raducanu.

Tom Daley sat down with Capital Breakfast where he revealed he sympathises with tennis star, Emma Raducanu, and the pressure she faces as a young athlete.

In 2009, Tom experienced similar success to the US World Open Champion when he won the World Diving Championship aged 15.

Harry Styles Fans React After Tom Daley Knits Famous Rainbow Cardigan

Tom opened up about the high expectations that come from the public and media after winning such prestigious events.

Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced. Picture: Getty

"I feel really bad for her because she’s working so hard everyday, I know what it’s like to be an athlete. She did so incredibly well last year and people forget just how young she is.

"It’s similar to when I first won a world championships, I was 15 and from then on everyone expects you to win and that’s just not the way that sport works, especially sport like tennis and diving."

Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced. Picture: Global
Emma Raducanu won the US Open in 2021
Emma Raducanu won the US Open in 2021. Picture: Getty

Tom then went on to say how valuable time and experience is for athletes: "As you go, you get more experience and learn new things and how to deal with pressure and all the anxieties that come with it."

"We just have to give her a chance, if you look at people like Serena Williams, they’re not 19 years old... I think we just need to get behind her and have a bit of perspective."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

This Winning Weekend we're sending you to the Wimbledon Championships

Win Tickets To See Lady Gaga This Winning Weekend

Radio

Mo Gilligan is said to be a favourite to host Big Brother

Mo Gilligan Tipped To Host Big Brother When The Hit Reality Show Returns

Love Island fans are adamant they know who's been dumped from the villa

Who Was Dumped From Love Island? Fans Think They’ve Worked It Out

Love Island's first Casa Amor contestant has been rumoured

Love Island’s First Casa Amor Contestant ‘Revealed’ As Gemma Owen 'Lookalike'

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have kept their romance low-key

Who Is Taylor Swift's Fiancé Joe Alwyn? All The Facts From Net Worth To Acting Roles

Taylor Swift

The richest 'Love Island' contestants of all time

Love Island Rich List: Which Contestants Are Millionaires & Have Made The Most Money?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

Exclusive
Steve Carell chatted about his latest movie role

WATCH: Steve Carell Is The Voice Coach We All Need

Exclusive
Chloe Burrows talks about Love Island season 8

WATCH: Chloe Burrows Gives Love Island's 2022 Cast Her Stamp Of Approval

Exclusive
Jeff Goldblum tries to save a superfan

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Tortures A Superfan

Calvin Harris on collabing with Little Mix

WATCH: Calvin Harris Responds To Little Mix Collab Rumours

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Events

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star