Olivia Attwood And Bradley Dack Back Together As Love Island Star Confirms They Never Actually Split

Olivia Attwood claimed she'd split from beau Bradley Dack. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

Olivia Attwood said she’d split from Bradley Dack after a huge row, but the Love Island star has now backtracked on her original her statement.

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack have rekindled their relationship, after the Love Island babe claimed they’d split after an explosive row.

Taking to Instagram stories two days after their alleged ‘split’, Olivia explained to her followers they never actually broke up.

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood Confirms Shock Split From Footballer Bradley Dack

She told her 1.6 million followers: “I don’t know if any of you girls can relate to me right now but we had a really horrendous argument and I lost my s**t, and I did that [announced the split] in a reactive moment, not really thinking about what I was doing.

“But yeah, we’re working things out, relationships are hard – don’t take your single days for granted because they’re probably the best days of your life.”

The couple’s rocky patch came just months after they moved in together in Manchester.

Olivia and Bradley also recently discussed their plans to get married, with Bradley telling OK! Magazine he’d like to propose this year.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Your Favourite Love Islanders