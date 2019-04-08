Love Island’s Olivia Attwood Confirms Shock Split From Footballer Bradley Dack

It's all over between Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack. Picture: instagram

Olivia Attwood has announced she’s split from her footballer boyfriend Bradley Dack.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has split up with her boyfriend Bradley Dack.

The 27-year-old, who dated Jesy Nelson’s boyfriend Chris Hughes when she rose to fame on the ITV2 dating show, announced the sad news on Instagram.

She wrote: “Just to put any speculation to bed.

"Brad and I are no longer in a relationship."

The couple recently revealed they were planning to get engaged later this year so the news will come as a shock to Olivia’s followers.

Bradley recently told OK! Magazine: "I'd love to propose this year, I've already started planning it.”

He added: I'm very shy so it'll probably be something very private but I want it to be super romantic."

Love is dead!

