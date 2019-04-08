Love Island’s Olivia Attwood Confirms Shock Split From Footballer Bradley Dack

8 April 2019, 10:01 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 10:03

It's all over between Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack.
It's all over between Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack. Picture: instagram

Olivia Attwood has announced she’s split from her footballer boyfriend Bradley Dack.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has split up with her boyfriend Bradley Dack.

The 27-year-old, who dated Jesy Nelson’s boyfriend Chris Hughes when she rose to fame on the ITV2 dating show, announced the sad news on Instagram.

Megan Barton-Hanson Grinds On Norwegian Rapper During Holiday With Her Mum

She wrote: “Just to put any speculation to bed.

"Brad and I are no longer in a relationship."

The couple recently revealed they were planning to get engaged later this year so the news will come as a shock to Olivia’s followers.

Bradley recently told OK! Magazine: "I'd love to propose this year, I've already started planning it.”

He added: I'm very shy so it'll probably be something very private but I want it to be super romantic."

Love is dead!

> Download Our New App For All The Latest News On Your Favourite Love Island Stars

Latest Love Island News

Megan Barton-Hanson has dyed her hair dark brown

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Undergoes Transformation As She Dyes Her Hair Dark Brown
Montana Brown made a speech at Mike Thalassitis' funeral

Montana Brown Shares Heartbreaking Post About Mike Thalassitis' Funeral After Giving Emotional Speech
Megan Barton-Hanson is said to be thinking about joining Celebs Go Dating

Megan Barton-Hanson ‘To Join Celebs Go Dating’ After Split From Wes Nelson
Dani Dyer said her relationship with Jack Fincham 'didn't work out'

Love Island’s Dani Dyer Breaks Silence On Jack Fincham Split: ‘It Just Didn’t Work Out’
Amber Davies Ruben Loftus-Cheek Asset

That Awks Moment When Amber Davies Goes To Slide In Loftus-Cheek's DMs, And Sees They've Already Been Flirting

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes opened up about his battle with anxiety live on stage

Shawn Mendes Bravely Discusses Anxiety Battle On Stage: ‘This Is My First Day Without Medication’
Billie Eilish is fast becoming one of 2019's most successful artists

How Old Is Billie Eilish, Who Are The 'bury a friend' Singer's Parents And What's Her Net Worth?
Beyoncé's Netflix documentary is coming and fans can't wait

Netflix Tease Beyoncé Documentary 'Homecoming' Without Having To Use Her Name Or Image

Beyoncé

CNCO play 'Finish The Lyric' with Capital

WATCH: CNCO Sing Shawn Mendes & Little Mix In 'Finish The Lyrics'
Justin Bieber comments on Shawn Mendes' Instagram

Justin Bieber Calls Out Shawn Mendes On His 'Prince Of Pop' Post

Shawn Mendes

Capital Breakfast's Don't Hang Up!

Don't Hang Up!: All Of The Prank Calls From Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp

Shows & Presenters

More Movies & TV News

The White Chicks cast recreated their iconic dance

WATCH: The White Chicks Cast Re-Created Their Iconic Dance-Off Scene During Reunion
Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka is now starring in Netflix' Sabrina reboot

Who Is Kiernan Shipka, How Old Is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Actress And When Was She In Mad Men?
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning to Netflix for a second series

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 2 On Netflix: Who's In The Cast And What's The Trailer?
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Kevin Hart w/ Sonny Jay

WATCH: "Who The F***?!" - Sonny Jay Winds Up The Rock And Kevin Hart When He Asked Them Who Farted!

Shows & Presenters

Denzel Washington's Opinion On Idris Elba As James Bond

WATCH: Denzel Washington Weighs In On Who Shouldn't Play James Bond...