Nicola Adams And Girlfriend Ella Baig Relationship Details Including How They Met

17 October 2020, 16:42
Strictly Come Dancing’s Nicola Adams’ relationship with partner Ella Baig is about to come under the spot light so who is Ella? How long have they been together? Here’s what you need to know.
Nicola Adams is about to make Strictly Come Dancing history as part of the first ever same-sex couple on the BBC show.
And as a result, her relationship with girlfriend Ella Baig is about to come under the spotlight.
So who is girlfriend Ella Baig? How did Nicola and her meet? And how long have they been together?
Here’s everything you need to know about the Olympic boxer and her girlfriend’s relationship:
Ella Baig is a beauty blogger, model and fashion stylist who has over 14,000 followers on her Instagram account.
Aged 21, Ella is from Leeds, just like Nicola.
Following Nicola’s split from her fiancée Marlen Esparza, Nicola met Ella while on a night out in a club.
In a previous interview she revealed it her bright green eyes “totally took my breath away” as she spotted her on the dance floor.
The happy couple have been an item for just over two years now. Nicola and Ella first met in 2018.
The pair live together in a beautiful home in Leeds where they also share American bulldog, Brooklyn.