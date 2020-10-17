Nicola Adams And Girlfriend Ella Baig Relationship Details Including How They Met

17 October 2020, 16:42

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig's relationship has gone from strength to strength
Nicola Adams and Ella Baig's relationship has gone from strength to strength. Picture: Nicola Adams/Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing’s Nicola Adams’ relationship with partner Ella Baig is about to come under the spot light so who is Ella? How long have they been together? Here’s what you need to know.

Nicola Adams is about to make Strictly Come Dancing history as part of the first ever same-sex couple on the BBC show.

And as a result, her relationship with girlfriend Ella Baig is about to come under the spotlight.

So who is girlfriend Ella Baig? How did Nicola and her meet? And how long have they been together?

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Nicola Adams And Katya Jones Are The First Same-Sex Pairing

Here’s everything you need to know about the Olympic boxer and her girlfriend’s relationship:

Nicola Adams and her girlfriend enjoy making TikTok's together
Nicola Adams and her girlfriend enjoy making TikTok's together. Picture: Nicola Adams/Instagram

Who is Nicola Adams girlfriend Ella Baig?

Ella Baig is a beauty blogger, model and fashion stylist who has over 14,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Aged 21, Ella is from Leeds, just like Nicola.

How did Nicola Adams and Ella Baig meet?

Following Nicola’s split from her fiancée Marlen Esparza, Nicola met Ella while on a night out in a club.

In a previous interview she revealed it her bright green eyes “totally took my breath away” as she spotted her on the dance floor.

Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella have been together for over two years
Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella have been together for over two years. Picture: Nicola Adams/Instagram

How long have Nicola Adams and Ella Baig been together?

The happy couple have been an item for just over two years now. Nicola and Ella first met in 2018.

Inside Nicola and Ella’s home life

The pair live together in a beautiful home in Leeds where they also share American bulldog, Brooklyn.

