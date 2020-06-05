Celebrity Gogglebox Nicola Adams: Age, Net Worth And Girlfriend Revealed

Nicola Adams OBE joins Celebrity Gogglebox- age, Instagram and net worth. Picture: Getty Images/ Channel 4 Gogglebox

Nicola Adams OBE is a British former professional boxer taken her turn on the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa, so let's find out everything about her, from her age, net worth, Instagram handle.

Nicola Adams OBE is a double Olympic champion, becoming first woman to win Olympic gold in her sport when she took the flyweight title at London 2012 and successfully defended her crown in Rio four years later.

She is the latest star hitting the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa with her girlfriend, Ella Baig, taking a well-deserved break from her exhausting career so watch some TV- so, how old is she, where in the UK is she from, and what's her net worth?!

Let's find out...

How old is Nicola Adams?

Born on the 26 October 1982, Nicola is 37 years old- hitting headlines in late 2019 announcing it was this age she was going to retire from boxing, as continuing would put her at risk of serious injury.

She announced in an open letter: "I've been advised that any further impact to my eye would most likely lead to irreparable damage and permanent vision loss."

Her star sign is Scorpio.

How tall is Nicola Adams?

Nicola stands at 1.64 metres tall, which is 5 ft 3.

Who is Nicola Adams's girlfriend, Ella Baig?

Nicola is starring in Celebrity Gogglebox along with her girlfriend, beauty blogger, Ella Baig, and their amazing American Pitbull- and if you follow either of them on Instagram, you'll know just how loved up they are!

Ella is 21 and you can follow her at @ella.baig.

They don't speak publicly about their relationship but its thought they've been together since the summer of 2018 and live together, and as they're both from Leeds we wouldn't be surprised if they've settled down there.

Nicola had previously been engaged to fellow boxer, Marlen Esparza, but the pair announced they'd split after 16 months of engagement in April 2018.

What is Nicola Adams's net worth?

According to various sources, Nicola's net worth is in the millions, and considering she's one of the most successful British athletes of all time- we're not surprised!

Now she's retired, Nicola's expressed an interest in acting, telling BBC Sports:

"I have worked on various things like Coronation Street and Emmerdale and I played myself in Waterloo Road." she added.

"I'm looking forward to taking up those opportunities I had to miss while I was boxing."

"Ideally, I would love to be playing the main lead in a movie, so you will have to watch this space."

What is Nicola Adams's Instagram handle?

You can follow the boxing champion at @nicolaadamsobe, and she's already got 150k followers!

Whether she's hardcore training, living it up with her GF, or travelling the world, her page keeps fans up to date with all her shenanigans!

