Molly-Mae Hague Details Terrifying Skin Cancer Ordeal Which Saw Mole Removed From Leg

6 November 2020, 10:34

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her terrifying skin cancer ordeal from discovering a mole on her leg to having the pro

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague has documented her seriously scary skin cancer journey, from discovering a mole on her leg was cancerous, to having it removed.

Molly-Mae Hague Reveals 'Scary Diagnosis' After Mole Removal

After hinting a mole she was unsure about had turned out to be cancerous, the 21-year-old confirmed the scary news on her YouTube channel as she documented having a procedure to get rid of it.

Molly-Mae Hague details terrifying skin cancer ordeal
Molly-Mae Hague details terrifying skin cancer ordeal. Picture: YouTube/ Molly-Mae Hague

Molly said: "I am having a mole removed on my leg, it's actually a mole I put on my Instagram story a couple of weeks ago."

"I've had my mole checked by two dermatologists and they've told me it's a fine but could you give me a third opinion because I don't think it looks quite right."

"I lifted up my jogger and she just took one look at the mole and was like, 'yeah, that needs to come off...i'm not happy with it'".

"I went for something else and ended up finding out I need a mole removed and I have a massive fears of needles."

Molly-Mae Hague shows the cancerous mole being removed
Molly-Mae Hague shows the cancerous mole being removed. Picture: YouTube/ Molly-Mae Hague

A few weeks ago, she revealed to followers she had received bad news, but didnt go into detail about it.

She said: "So about three weeks ago now I was advised that a mole I had on my leg needed removing. I had the procedure done within a few days."

"Last week I received my results and it’s safe to say they were not at all what I was expecting. I’ve been trying to process the information I received whilst being super busy with work and it’s not been easy."

You can watch the whole video on her YouTube channel, below.

