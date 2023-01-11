Molly-Mae Hague Teases Return To TV Four Years After Love Island

11 January 2023, 16:01

Molly-Mae Hague said she's filmed something for a secret TV project
Molly-Mae Hague said she's filmed something for a secret TV project. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague will be back on TV screens this year, four years after she appeared on Love Island.

Since she took part in Love Island in 2019 – where she met now baby daddy Tommy Fury – Molly-Mae Hague hasn’t been back on TV, but the influencer recently worked on something that will put her back on our screens.

In a Q&A with her millions of Instagram followers, Molly-Mae was asked where she was headed as she responded to her fans during a car journey.

Molly-Mae Hague’s Due Date, Baby’s Gender & All The Details

In her reply she confessed she’s been filming something for the last few months, explaining it’s a ‘small involvement’.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have filmed a TV project
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have filmed a TV project. Picture: Getty
Molly-Mae Hague said she'll be back on TV screens
Molly-Mae Hague said she'll be back on TV screens. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“Last day filming for something I’ve been involved in over the last few months!” She said.

“I’ve basically done zero television work for the last 3 years as it’s not something I wanted to do, but the small involvement I’ve had in this project feels right.”

The 23-year-old added the family-of-four emoji and a white heart emoji to her response.

It comes following reports Molly-Mae and Tommy have been involved in a Netflix project after Tommy shared a short video on Instagram in November of himself and Molly at the centre of a filming setup.

Molly-Mae will soon become a mum
Molly-Mae will soon become a mum. Picture: Getty
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are expecting a baby girl
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are expecting a baby girl. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

They filmed while at The Palm Dubai Resort, who also posted the photo of the couple on their Instagram.

The hotel captioned the picture: “An absolute pleasure having @mollymae and @tommyfury on their dazzling Dubai babymoon with us. Keep an eye out for @anantaradubai on their Netflix series in 2023."

There's been recent reports Tommy's brother Tyson has been filming a show called At Home With The Furys, so it could be that the parents-to-be have been involved with that.

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island back in 2019 and are now preparing to become parents to their first cild, a baby girl.

