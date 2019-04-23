Megan McKenna Says She’s ‘Doing Okay’ As She Addresses Ex Mike Thalassitis’ Death For The First Time

Megan McKenna has shared an update on how she’s doing following the tragic death of her ex boyfriend Mike Thalassitis in March.

The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna stayed silent for weeks following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mike Thalassitis last month, explaining she was in “complete shock” in a statement before she jetted to Nashville to work on her new album.

But in an interview on Loose Women the 26 year old revealed she’s “doing okay” after flying to her “happy place” Nashville to focus on her work.

Love Island To Offer Therapy & Financial Advice To All Contestants Following Death Of Mike Thalassitis

Megan McKenna said she's 'doing okay' following the death of Mike Thalassitis. Picture: GETTY / ITV

She told the panel: “I’m doing okay, thank you for asking. I have actually just come back from Nashville because I’ve been out there, I’ve been putting everything into my work, focusing on my work and writing music.

“I feel like Nashville is my happy place and I am feeling good.”

Megan explained songwriting has been helpful through the grieving process as she finds writing music “like writing a diary”.

Megan McKenna flew to Nashville as it's her 'happy place'. Picture: ITV/Loose Women

She continued: “Writing music actually is like therapy for me, because it’s like writing everything down in a diary and it’s definitely a way of getting all my emotions and feelings down on paper.”

The reality TV star’s appearance is her first interview since the devastating news of Mike’s death last month.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News