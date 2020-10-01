Mabel Opens Up About Mental Health & How She's Learned To Accept Anxiety Battle

1 October 2020, 16:28

Mabel has struggled with her mental health since childhood. But she's learning to accept it's part of who she is.
Mabel has struggled with her mental health since childhood. But she's learning to accept it's part of who she is. Picture: instagram

Mabel has been getting real about her mental health.

Mabel has opened up about her mental health struggles.

The ‘West Ten’ singer recently sat down with GQ and spoke about how she’s learned to accept that anxiety is probably something she’ll continue to battle for the rest of her life as it’s a part of who she is.

WATCH: Mabel Discusses Touring With Harry Styles, Following Postponed Dates

Mabel suffers with anxiety and depression.
Mabel suffers with anxiety and depression. Picture: instagram

She told the publication: “When I was younger, I always felt like maybe if I had a boyfriend, or if I dyed my hair this colour, or if I had a No1 album, then the anxiety would go away, but it’s who I am and I actually love that.

“I had this misconception that confidence was becoming the person that I wanted to be and I know now that confidence is actually being 100 per cent OK with who you really are.

“Now, I can hear the little voice in my head and I’m just like, ‘OK, you’re there, but I’m not going to believe everything you say.’”

It’s not the first time Mabel has spoken openly about her mental health.

Last year, the singer revealed in an interview with Glamour that she has suffered with anxiety and depression since childhood.

She said: “I got to about six years old when my parents realised it was crippling. I had terrible insomnia and crazy night terrors.

“That’s when music came into it and I started playing piano and journaling. I feel so lucky because I grew up with parents who understand it.”

Opening up about how music is what’s helped her cope with it over the years, she added: “Music has always been my therapy.

“The first 12 years of my musical relationship was very much for myself; it was like a journal. I was a teen who had a lot of anxiety and depression.”

> Grab Our App For The Latest Mabel News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Maria Fowler Instagram/ITV2

TOWIE Original Maria Fowler Welcomes Baby Girl & Reveals Daughter’s Name

Black Pound Day UK is set to be a monthly initiative

Black Pound Day 2020: What Is It And How To Support Black-Owned Businesses

Shawn Mendes is releasing a new album

Shawn Mendes' New Album Announcement Has Fans Falling In Love With Him All Over Again

Millie Bobby Brown up for Amy Winehouse role

Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play Amy Winehouse As Movie About Her Life Is In Works

TV & Film

Stormi Webster has a huge net worth.

Stormi Webster Net Worth: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Daughter’s Huge Fortune Revealed

Shawn Mendes has teased his new music

Shawn Mendes New Era Is Here: New Song And Album Details So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi