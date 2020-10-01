Mabel Opens Up About Mental Health & How She's Learned To Accept Anxiety Battle

Mabel has struggled with her mental health since childhood. But she's learning to accept it's part of who she is. Picture: instagram

Mabel has been getting real about her mental health.

The ‘West Ten’ singer recently sat down with GQ and spoke about how she’s learned to accept that anxiety is probably something she’ll continue to battle for the rest of her life as it’s a part of who she is.

Mabel suffers with anxiety and depression. Picture: instagram

She told the publication: “When I was younger, I always felt like maybe if I had a boyfriend, or if I dyed my hair this colour, or if I had a No1 album, then the anxiety would go away, but it’s who I am and I actually love that.

“I had this misconception that confidence was becoming the person that I wanted to be and I know now that confidence is actually being 100 per cent OK with who you really are.

“Now, I can hear the little voice in my head and I’m just like, ‘OK, you’re there, but I’m not going to believe everything you say.’”

It’s not the first time Mabel has spoken openly about her mental health.

Last year, the singer revealed in an interview with Glamour that she has suffered with anxiety and depression since childhood.

She said: “I got to about six years old when my parents realised it was crippling. I had terrible insomnia and crazy night terrors.

“That’s when music came into it and I started playing piano and journaling. I feel so lucky because I grew up with parents who understand it.”

Opening up about how music is what’s helped her cope with it over the years, she added: “Music has always been my therapy.

“The first 12 years of my musical relationship was very much for myself; it was like a journal. I was a teen who had a lot of anxiety and depression.”

