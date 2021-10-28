Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka ‘Passed Out’ After Being Spiked In Traumatic Ordeal

28 October 2021, 12:37

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Sharon Gaffka ‘passed out’ after being spiked.

2021 Love Islander Sharon Gaffka has opened up about a terrifying ordeal in which she was spiked during a night out.

Sharon, 25, has shared her story to encourage other women who have experienced similar situations to speak out.

Giovanni Pernice Confirms Split From Maura Higgins On Instagram

Writing for Grazia magazine, Sharon recalled being rushed to hospital on her first night out when the pubs reopened in 2020.

Sharon Gaffka's friends had to push for paramedics to take her to hospital
Sharon Gaffka's friends had to push for paramedics to take her to hospital. Picture: Sharon Gaffka/Instagram
Sharon Gaffka woke up in the toilets after bumping her head
Sharon Gaffka woke up in the toilets after bumping her head. Picture: Sharon Gaffka/Instagram

“I experienced something that will alter my behaviour forever,” she wrote.

“I didn’t leave the restaurant in an Uber like a normal 24-year-old woman who had one too many wines with dinner, but an ambulance.”

Sharon’s friends found her “passed out in a toilet cubicle, in an uncompromising position, after bumping my head on the toilet, barely breathing with my yes rolling into the back of my head.”

The Islander said she ‘prides herself’ on knowing her alcohol limits, so knew something was different this time around.

Sharon Gaffka is encouraging other women to speak out
Sharon Gaffka is encouraging other women to speak out. Picture: Sharon Gaffka/Instagram

Sharon said she and her friends couldn’t understand how it had happened.

Her friend, also a junior doctor, had to plead with paramedics to take her to hospital instead of dropping her home.

Sharon felt she was treated as though she had been ‘irresponsible’ with her drink rather than the victim.

The 25-year-old recalled being discharged from hospital ‘without papers’ and has no memory of treatment or what happened to her.

She wrote: “I remember feeling mortified when I called up the hospital to find out they detected something in my blood stream, causing unconsciousness.”

Despite going to hospital, she had not been tested for date-rape drug GHB as the doctors informed her she would have had to go to the police and requested to be tested.

She continued: “I was barely able to tell a junior doctor my own name, how could I possibly know what to do?”

Sharon is urging for a standard procedure to be introduced for victims of spiking, pointing out that drinkaware.co.uk gives ‘advice’ on how to avoid being spiked, but not what to do if you think you have been spiked.

