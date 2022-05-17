Love Island Star Dani Dyer’s Beau Jarrod Bowen ‘Ready To Propose With £10k Engagement Ring’

Jarrod Bowen has reportedly splashed out on a £10k ring for Dani Dyer. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island 2019 winner Dani Dyer is loved up with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen and it’s rumoured the West Ham player is about to propose.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen have been together for less than a year but the super cute couple are already discussing marriage it seems.

According to the tabloids the West Ham striker is planning to ask Dani to marry him at the end of the football season and has reportedly splashed out on an engagement ring costing over £10k.

Love Island Babies: From Dani Dyer's Baby Baby Boy, To Theo Campbell's Son

A source said: "Jarrod has known for a long time that Dani is the one.

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer started dating last year. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

"He picked out a ring a while back and it cost him over £10,000. Jarrod used a jewellers he knows Dani is a fan of and is confident she'll love the ring."

Dani’s family and famous dad Danny Dyer is said to be delighted at the thought of Jarrod becoming part of their family.

The former islander became a mum last year to son Santiago with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence. Sammy was jailed in July 2021 for 42 months, for scamming two pensioners out of £34,000.

Jarrod Bowen is a striker for West Ham. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Dani Dyer said she'd like more children in future. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Dani dumped Sammy after being misled over the extent of his crimes. Their son Santi was born in January 2021.

Just recently Dani proved she and Jarrod are serious about one another, revealing her hopes to get married during a fan Q&A.

One follower messaged: “Would you like anymore children in the future?”

And she responded: “Absolutely! But [ring] first,” with a diamond ring emoji.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital