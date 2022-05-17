Love Island Star Dani Dyer’s Beau Jarrod Bowen ‘Ready To Propose With £10k Engagement Ring’

17 May 2022, 12:46

Jarrod Bowen has reportedly splashed out on a £10k ring for Dani Dyer
Jarrod Bowen has reportedly splashed out on a £10k ring for Dani Dyer. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island 2019 winner Dani Dyer is loved up with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen and it’s rumoured the West Ham player is about to propose.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen have been together for less than a year but the super cute couple are already discussing marriage it seems.

According to the tabloids the West Ham striker is planning to ask Dani to marry him at the end of the football season and has reportedly splashed out on an engagement ring costing over £10k.

Love Island Babies: From Dani Dyer's Baby Baby Boy, To Theo Campbell's Son

A source said: "Jarrod has known for a long time that Dani is the one.

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer started dating last year
Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer started dating last year. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

"He picked out a ring a while back and it cost him over £10,000. Jarrod used a jewellers he knows Dani is a fan of and is confident she'll love the ring."

Dani’s family and famous dad Danny Dyer is said to be delighted at the thought of Jarrod becoming part of their family.

The former islander became a mum last year to son Santiago with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence. Sammy was jailed in July 2021 for 42 months, for scamming two pensioners out of £34,000.

Jarrod Bowen is a striker for West Ham
Jarrod Bowen is a striker for West Ham. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Dani Dyer said she'd like more children in future
Dani Dyer said she'd like more children in future. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Dani dumped Sammy after being misled over the extent of his crimes. Their son Santi was born in January 2021.

Just recently Dani proved she and Jarrod are serious about one another, revealing her hopes to get married during a fan Q&A.

One follower messaged: “Would you like anymore children in the future?”

And she responded: “Absolutely! But [ring] first,” with a diamond ring emoji.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles' Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

The Kardashians' new show is airing in April - here's when each episode will drop

How Many Episodes Are In The Kardashians & When They Air On Hulu & Disney Plus

Who is rumoured to be on the next series of Love Island?

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants

TV & Film

Love Island subtly shades other dating shows in new promo teaser

Love Island Throws Shade At Love Is Blind & First Dates In New Trailer

Conversations with Friends has arrived and the reviews are in...

'Conversations With Friends': 7 Tweets That Sum Up Fans' Reactions To The Show

TV & Film

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a tumultuous relationship

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Complete Relationship Timeline

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star