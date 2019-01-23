Logan Paul Says 'Going Gay For A Month' Comments Were A 'Poor Choice Of Words'

23 January 2019, 15:14

Logan Paul has once again landed himself in hot water after saying he was going to 'go gay' for a month for 'Men only March'.

YouTuber Logan Paul has been up to his usual business of offending literally everyone by defending his plans to 'go gay for a month' for 'Men only March' and receiving backlash about what people say are insensitive and offensive comments.

KSI Vs Logan Paul Rematch: All The Details Inc. Dates, Venue & More

Logan Paul defends plans to 'go gay' in March
Logan Paul defends plans to 'go gay' in March. Picture: Impaulsive Podcast

Speaking on his podcast Impaulsive Podcast he said that after going 'sober, vegan and abstinent' for January, he was going to 'hook up with men for a month in March.'

The LGBTQ community and plenty of other people have said is insensitive, with the internet star acknowledging it was a 'poor choice of words.'

He's also defended himself as a very 'pro-gay dude' and thanked an LGBT activist who came onto his show to support his comments.

Josh Seefried joined Logan on his podcast and said: "It's a very scary thing to be this public person to say 'hey I have this curiosity, I want to explore my sexuality' and we need to have a support system for that to happen."

Logan replied: "It's not even scary to me, sexuality is so fluid these days I don't think twice about talking about being gay I don't give a sh**, it's a cool thing to me."

Logan thanked him for the 'productive conversation about sexuality & the LGBTQ community' but people have criticised him as problematic and promoting the idea that your sexuality is a 'choice', including LGBT organisation GLAAD.

Logan Paul has called his 'gay for a month' comments a poor choice of words
Logan Paul has called his 'gay for a month' comments a poor choice of words. Picture: Twitter
Logan Paul's 'gay for a month' comments have offended a lot of people
Logan Paul's 'gay for a month' comments have offended a lot of people. Picture: Twitter

