Lizzo And Her Mum Are Being Called ‘Twins’ In Adorable New Photo Together

13 September 2022, 13:04

By Kathryn Knight

Lizzo posted a photo with her mum this week and the duo are the spitting image of one another!

What do you buy your mum for her birthday if you’re the most famous pop star on the planet? A Gucci bag of course!

Lizzo celebrated her mum Shari’s birthday on Monday, hours before winning an Emmy(!), gifting her a chic designer bag to mark the occasion.

The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer shared a string of photos from her mum’s celebrations, including a selfie of the two together – and fans can’t get over how alike they look!

“Literal twins,” one person commented, as another said: “Mum looks just like you!”

Lizzo gifted her mum a Gucci bag
Lizzo gifted her mum a Gucci bag. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

“You’re your mum’s twin!” wrote a third.

The pop icon also posted a hilarious picture of her mum’s sweet reaction to opening the Gucci bag, which Lizzo captioned: “My mom opening her Gucci bag is a MOOD - I love you mommy happy birthday.”

The celebrations came hours before Lizzo won an Emmy for Outstanding Competition Series on Monday.

Lizzo’s career reached new heights as she was awarded an Emmy for her series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, which she hosted and executive produced.

The pop star, 34, was tearing up as she accepted the award, telling the audience her emotion was for the people on stage with her.

The Amazon Prime series also won two Creative Emmy awards in the days before the ceremony; Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Picture Editing.

Watch Out For The Big Grrrls documented Lizzo’s hunt to find confident female dancers who could join her on stage for her world tour.

As she accepted her award Lizzo invited some of the women involved in the series to join her on stage.

“I mean my big girls come to the stage right now. I want to say thank you to the Emmys and the Emmy voters,” she said.

“First I'm very emotional, and the trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me the stories that they shared they're not that unique,” she went on, “they just don't get the platform telling stories."

Lizzo won an Emmy for her Amazon Prime series
Lizzo won an Emmy for her Amazon Prime series. Picture: Getty

“Let's just tell more stories. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was someone like me in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me.

“If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, you're going to see that person but b***h, it's going to have to be you.”

Lizzo then took a moment to celebrate the women who took part in her show.

“Where are my big girls? Come! One year ago, one year ago, these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever. They are Emmy-award winning superstars who are going on a world tour! Make some noise for my big girls.”

The 34-year-old is now one Tony Award and one Oscar away from achieving the EGOT, after winning three Grammy Awards in 2020.

