Are Lily Allen And David Harbour Engaged? Fans Spot Dazzling Ring On Singer’s Finger

Lily Allen's fans spotted the dazzling ring on her wedding finger. Picture: Getty / Lily Allen/Instagram

Lily Allen has sparked speculation she’s engaged to Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

Lily Allen and boyfriend David Harbour have seemingly been in isolation together since lockdown began in the UK, and the showbiz couple have just ignited speculation they’re engaged.

In a topless selfie captioned: “Needs affirmation” a diamond ring can be seen on the singer’s wedding finger as she poses in the mirror wearing just a towel wrap in her hair.

David Harbour And Lily Allen's Relationship Timeline: Inside The Stranger Things Actor And The Pop Star's Romance

Some of Lily’s 1.2 million followers commented with the ring emoji, with one speculating she and David have been engaged for a while.

Fans spotted the ring in this selfie of Lily Allen's too. Picture: Lily Allen/Instagram

David Harbour celebrated his birthday in quarantine with Lily and her daughters. Picture: David Harbour/Instagram

Lily also posted a celebratory post to mark nine months of sobriety, writing: “9 months sober today ! And the beginning of an ab is appearing. Very pleased. Still can’t make my bed though.”

Thousands of fans and pals of the pop star rushed to congratulate her on the achievement but her sparkling ring remained in full view.

Lily and David are yet to address the speculation.

Lily’s Stranger Things actor boyfriend has been sharing a few snaps from the couple’s time in quarantine, posting a few photos with Lily’s daughters proving he’s truly settled in with the family.

David Harbour has been in isolation in the UK since lockdown began. Picture: David Harbour/Instagram

The ‘Smile’ singer has daughters Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven, from her marriage to Sam Cooper.

The star and her youngsters organised a sweet birthday celebration for her boyfriend weeks into quarantine, making him cupcakes and decorating the house with balloons and banners.

Stranger Things series four production remains on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning David has been able to spend plenty of time with his rumoured fiancée.

The couple started dating last summer and appear to have been inseparable ever since.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!