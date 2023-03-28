Exclusive

Lewis Capaldi Crashes Paddy McGuinness' Interview Live On Air

28 March 2023, 10:24 | Updated: 28 March 2023, 11:14

Lewis Capaldi crashed Paddy McGuinness' interview
Lewis Capaldi crashed Paddy McGuinness' interview. Picture: station owned

By Fiona Hayward

It turns out the comedian and singer are good friends!?

Lewis Capaldi made a surprise visit during Paddy McGuinness' interview on Capital Breakfast.

Paddy had joined Roman, Sian & Chris to chat about his new show, Tempting Fortune.

Lewis Capaldi’s ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ Documentary: How To Watch, Release Date & What It’s About

Midway through their chat, a familiar face popped up at the studio window, causing the interview to descend into chaos.

Lewis Capaldi crashed Paddy McGuinness' interview
Lewis Capaldi crashed Paddy McGuinness' interview. Picture: station owned

Speaking to Lewis outside of the studio, Paddy shouted: "Look at that guy out there, I love you!"

The comedian then proceeded to get out of his chair, live on air, and leave the studio to go and embrace the 'Forget You' singer.

Explaining what was unfolding to the listeners Chris said: "We should explain, Lewis Capaldi has appeared from nowhere has now distracted Paddy McGuinness... Paddy McGuinness has left the room to greet Lewis Capaldi.”

Lewis Capaldi crashed Paddy McGuinness' interview
Lewis Capaldi crashed Paddy McGuinness' interview. Picture: station owned

After returning to the studio Paddy then joked: "I was just saying to him I was out the other day in the shop and he's got his own pizzas! He's like the Roman Abramovich of the music world, he's literally creaming it in."

We're now obsessed with this unlikely duo 😂.

