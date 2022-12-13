Levi Davis Made ‘Mystery’ €30 Payment Before Disappearance

13 December 2022, 12:47

Levi Davis' family have hired a private investigator
Levi Davis' family have hired a private investigator. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Concerns are growing for missing 'The X Factor' star and Bath rugby player Levi Davis.

Levi Davis made a ‘mystery €30 payment’ before his disappearance in Spain at the end of October.

Spanish newspaper ABC have discovered Levi made a 30 Euro transaction before he vanished on 29th October, but did not share the person or company he paid.

Meanwhile, the private investigator helping The X Factor star’s family in the search for him has travelled to Barcelona and found ‘significant leads’ which he is following up.

Spanish Police Confirm Where Levi Davis’ Passport Was Found

Last month, the 24-year-old’s passport was found at Barcelona’s ferry port.

Ben Foden, Levi Davis and Thom Evans starred on X Factor Celebrity in 2019
Ben Foden, Levi Davis and Thom Evans starred on X Factor Celebrity in 2019. Picture: Getty
Levi Davis played rugby for Bath
Levi Davis played rugby for Bath. Picture: Getty

He was last seen leaving the Old Irish Pub in the city on the day he arrived in Barcelona from Ibiza by ferry.

Private investigator Gavin Burrows spoke to GB News about the case after flying to the city with a team of investigators.

He said on Monday: “I've only recently just come to this, but we have got some significant leads, which we're following up right now and locally.

“There are a number of clues here. And one main appeal today is that when he left Ibiza in October, he must have spoken to somebody on the ferry during that time. It was a six, seven-hour, eight-hour journey.

Levi Davis on The X Factor: Celebrity
Levi Davis on The X Factor: Celebrity. Picture: Getty

“He must have spoken to somebody when he came to Barcelona or arranged to meet somebody in Barcelona. But that person's never come forward."

Since his disappearance, Levi hasn’t used his bank cards or social media.

It’s believed he only had 40 Euros in cash on him.

The private investigation firm are offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to Levi being found.

