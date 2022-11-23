Spanish Police Confirm Where Levi Davis’ Passport Was Found

23 November 2022, 14:45

Levi Davis' passport was found in Barcelona
Levi Davis' passport was found in Barcelona. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Police in Barcelona have now confirmed where they found Levi Davis’ passport.

The X Factor star and rugby player Levi Davis hasn’t been heard from since 29th October and earlier this week police revealed his passport had been found in Barcelona.

Levi, 24, headed to the Spanish city after leaving his friend in Ibiza following a short trip.

After police found his passport, they later confirmed the location his document was found – in Barcelona Port.

Concerns For Missing X Factor Star Levi Davis Grow As He's 'Spotted Looking Lost'

A spokesperson for Mossos d’Esquadra force said to this publication: “I can confirm it was found in Barcelona Port. I am not in a position to give out any more information on exactly where or when it was found.”

Ben Foden, Levi Davis and Thom Evans took part in X Factor: Celebrity
Ben Foden, Levi Davis and Thom Evans took part in X Factor: Celebrity. Picture: Getty
Levi Davis plays rugby for Bath
Levi Davis plays rugby for Bath. Picture: Getty

The last confirmed sighting of the sports star was on 29th October at the Old Irish Pub just off Barcelona’s La Rambla.

Hours earlier, he’d arrived at the city via ferry after spending time in Ibiza.

He apparently left the island with no change of clothes.

Levi Davis was last heard from on 29th October
Levi Davis was last heard from on 29th October. Picture: Getty

Levi’s mum Julie Davis, who flew to Barcelona earlier this month to search for her son, said the discovery of his passport was ‘very worrying’ as without it he wouldn’t be able to book a hotel.

His phone and bank accounts also remain untouched since he disappeared.

