TOWIE’s Lauren Pope Confirms New Boyfriend In Sweet Holiday Snap

11 January 2019, 11:33

Lauren Pope shares loved-up photo with boyfriend.
Lauren Pope shares loved-up photo with boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

Former TOWIE star, Lauren Pope, has revealed she is officially off the market with a new mystery man.

The Only Way Is Essex’s Lauren Pope has confirmed a new boyfriend in a snap from her recent holiday to Thailand.

During an Instagram Story Q&A session, a fan asked “are you single” to which the reality star shocked fans with a snap of her and a mystery man locking lips.

Alongside the candid shot she admitted to her to her 1.1 million followers, “nope”.

Inside Gemma Collins & James ‘Arg’ Argent’s Relationship: How Long Have They Been Together? Are They Engaged?

Lauren Pope shocks fan with mystery new boyfriend.
Lauren Pope shocks fan with mystery new boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

The 36-year-old DJ has shared several photos of her trip to Thailand but it’s unsure if the pair flew out together or met there.

We can’t see much of her new beau besides the stubble and evident relationship glow on Lauren.

It seems she's moved on from short-lived romance with fellow reality star, Sam Mucklow. Lauren had remained single since her split from TOWIE's Jon Clark in 2017.

