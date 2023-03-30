Lana Del Rey Is Engaged To Evan Winiker After Months Of Dating

30 March 2023, 10:17

Lana Del Rey and Evan Winiker are engaged
Lana Del Rey and Evan Winiker are engaged. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to talent agent boss Evan Winiker after a whirlwind romance.

Lana Del Rey is engaged!

The 37-year-old – who just released her ninth studio album, 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd', on March 24 – is set to marry Evan Winiker.

The pop star has been keeping her relationship with the talent agency managing partner largely out of the public eye, but a source has revealed to Billboard that the couple has taken the next step in their relationship!

Lana Del Rey 'Considers Pulling Out' Of Glastonbury Over Line-Up Reveal

The loved-up pair have been spotted on a series of dates over the past few months, they attended Malibu's Chili Cook-Off festival and a Western-themed restaurant in California, where they took selfies with fans.

Lana Del Rey's romance has gotten serious
Lana Del Rey's romance has gotten serious. Picture: Getty

Lana's fiancé Evan works for Range Media Partners, a talent agency that looks after a wide range of artists in the industry.

Winiker is musical himself, from 2002 to 2013 he was a bassist in the band Steel Train with none other than Jack Antonoff; who is a frequent collaborator of Del Rey's.

Notably, Antonoff produced the singer's newly dropped 'Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' as well as many of her other records.

Evan Winiker reportedly proposed to Lana
Evan Winiker reportedly proposed to Lana. Picture: @evanwiniker/Instagram
Evan Winiker was in the band Steel Train
Evan Winiker was in the band Steel Train. Picture: Getty

Evan has played at some pretty impressive gigs during his time as a musician, he's even done the rounds on the late-night TV circuit in the US; he's performed live on the likes of The Late Show With David Letterman and The Late Show With David Letterman.

Lana and Evan are yet to speak publicly on the news but fans have been quick to celebrate their engagement on social media.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!

