Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have reportedly split. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have broken up after seven months of dating.

Timothée Chalamet reportedly ended things with Kylie Jenner recently, seven months after relationship rumours were first sparked.

According to Life & Style Kylie is telling those close to her things between them naturally fizzled out because ‘they’re both busy and travelling’.

However their source claims Timothée broke things off with the lip kit mogul.

“Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting. Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis Scott. She even introduced him to her family,” their insider adds.

Timothée Chalamet has apparently broken things off with Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty

It comes just weeks after Kylie was seen leaving Timothée’s house for the first time.

In June paparazzi told Page Six Kylie would spent ‘upwards of six days a week’ at the actor’s Beverly Hills home.

Meanwhile a source told Us Weekly: “Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris and Kendall. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past.

“He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Kylie Jenner is single again. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner fans spotted what looked like a hickey on her neck. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

On 14th June Kylie posted a string of recent photos, not only wearing a dress far from her usual attire but also revealing what looked like a lovebite in a picture of herself carrying her son Aire.

“Umm Ms Kylie we see that hickey,” one person commented, receiving over 3,000 likes.

Kylie’s baby daddy Travis recently called out his ex’s romance in new song ‘Meltdown’. Although he doesn’t mention the star by name he instead references Willy Wonka, who Timmy portrays in his upcoming movie set for release in December.

"Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs),” he raps, “Burn a athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, b***h.”

While Timothée and Kylie apparently met back in December 2022, they’re said to have begun dating some months later with Deux Moi breaking the news in April of the latest shock couple.

