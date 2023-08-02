Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Split After 7 Months

2 August 2023, 16:49

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have reportedly split
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have reportedly split. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have broken up after seven months of dating.

Timothée Chalamet reportedly ended things with Kylie Jenner recently, seven months after relationship rumours were first sparked.

According to Life & Style Kylie is telling those close to her things between them naturally fizzled out because ‘they’re both busy and travelling’.

However their source claims Timothée broke things off with the lip kit mogul.

Wonka 2023 Film Starring Timothée Chalamet: All The Details From Cast & Release Date To Trailer

“Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting. Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis Scott. She even introduced him to her family,” their insider adds.

Timothee Chalamet stars in Wonka trailer

Timothée Chalamet has apparently broken things off with Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet has apparently broken things off with Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty

It comes just weeks after Kylie was seen leaving Timothée’s house for the first time.

In June paparazzi told Page Six Kylie would spent ‘upwards of six days a week’ at the actor’s Beverly Hills home.

Meanwhile a source told Us Weekly: “Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris and Kendall. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past.

“He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Kylie Jenner is single again
Kylie Jenner is single again. Picture: Getty
Kylie Jenner fans spotted what looked like a hickey on her neck
Kylie Jenner fans spotted what looked like a hickey on her neck. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

On 14th June Kylie posted a string of recent photos, not only wearing a dress far from her usual attire but also revealing what looked like a lovebite in a picture of herself carrying her son Aire.

“Umm Ms Kylie we see that hickey,” one person commented, receiving over 3,000 likes.

Kylie’s baby daddy Travis recently called out his ex’s romance in new song ‘Meltdown’. Although he doesn’t mention the star by name he instead references Willy Wonka, who Timmy portrays in his upcoming movie set for release in December.

"Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs),” he raps, “Burn a athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, b***h.”

While Timothée and Kylie apparently met back in December 2022, they’re said to have begun dating some months later with Deux Moi breaking the news in April of the latest shock couple.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything we know about Taylor Swift's '1989 - Taylor's Version'.

'1989 – Taylor's Version': Album Release Date, New Track List And All The Details

All the info we know about the possibility of Sex Education season 4

Sex Education Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Info

Taylor is an IRL angel...

9 Times Taylor Swift Has Given Back To Her Fans And Crew

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney shared tributes in honour of Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya And Sydney Sweeney Share Heartfelt Tributes To Angus Cloud

Lizzo is being accused of creating a hostile work environment

Lizzo Accused Of Sexual Harassment And Creating Hostile Work Environment

All of the outfits Maya Jama has worn during the summer series of Love Island

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits & Where They're From

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star