Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photos Of Nine-Month Old Baby Son

29 November 2022, 10:29

By Kathryn Knight

Kylie Jenner has posted some rare up-close photos of her son Wolf, nine months after he was born.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott in February this year, a baby bother for Stormi, four, and the Instagram queen hasn’t shared many photos of the tot since his arrival.

But on Monday afternoon the lip kit queen treated her 373 million followers to a rare look at her baby son with some adorable photos.

In an upload captioned: “Highlights,” Kylie shared pictures of herself and her kids, including a photo of her cuddling her son while they relaxed outside.

She also posted a picture of her helping the nine-month old to walk in what seemed to be a huge garden.

Kylie Jenner posted an up-close photo of her baby boy
Kylie Jenner posted an up-close photo of her baby boy. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Daughter Stormi of course made an appearance too, wearing matching pyjamas with her mum in one snap and walking alongside Kylie as she strolled across her driveway in a floor-length, backless gown.

Kylie’s son’s appearance comes after she confirmed at the end of The Kardashians season two that his name is still officially Wolf.

The 24-year-old announced the baby’s name shortly after he was born but took to Instagram Stories weeks later to reveal they’d decided to change his name.

She said they hadn’t yet legally changed it because they wanted to make sure they loved the new name before sticking with it.

Kylie Jenner shared rare photos of her baby boy
Kylie Jenner shared rare photos of her baby boy. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner matched with daughter Stormi in one cute picture
Kylie Jenner matched with daughter Stormi in one cute picture. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie’s yet to confirm what his new moniker is, but told fans at the end of The Kardashians season two: “My baby’s name is still Wolf. I’ll let you guys know when I change it.”

The mum-of-two also hinted we could find out in the next series: “Maybe I’ll tell you guys in season 3.”

Fans have been coming up with all sorts of theories about the baby boy’s name ever since, from Snowy and Jacob to Knight.

During an episode of The Kardashians, when Khloé Kardashian introduced her daughter True to her new baby brother, the little one was seen on FaceTime saying: “Hi Snowy!” leading fans to think the four-year old was getting him confused with Stormi’s brother.

Kylie Jenner had her baby boy in February this year
Kylie Jenner had her baby boy in February this year. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner included a picture of boyfriend Travis Scott in her 'highlights' post
Kylie Jenner included a picture of boyfriend Travis Scott in her 'highlights' post. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, ‘Jacob’ was the name written alongside a stick figure Stormi had drawn which was seen in the background of one of Kylie’s many uploads.

And Knight was ‘leaked’ by an Instagram account claiming to be Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son.

