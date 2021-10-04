Kaz Kamwi ‘Sent To A Psychotherapist’ During Love Island

Kaz said she was sent to a psychotherapist on Love Island. Picture: ITV2 / Kaz Kamwi/YouTube

Kaz Kamwi did a tell-all with her millions of fans, to spill on what her time in Love Island was really like.

Kaz Kamwi found love with boyfriend Tyler Cruickshank on ITV2’s Love Island, and two months on from the finale the fashion blogger has opened up on what life was like in the villa.

Answering a number of questions fans had bombarded her with on Instagram, Kaz got candid about her journey in a YouTube vlog, especially when asked about the mental health support ITV2 had available.

One fan wanted to know: “Was there a therapist or professional to speak to if someone is emotionally upset?”

Kaz Kamwi answered questions her fans had sent in. Picture: Kaz Kamwi/YouTube

Kaz responded: “Yes. 24/7 to be honest, because if you were struggling you could literally be like ‘I need to speak to somebody right now' and there was always someone for you to speak to.”

The 26-year-old also said she was “sent to a psychotherapist” during the series.

“So there was the welfare team and the psych, so yeah there was always someone to speak to, and sometimes you would just get sent to the psych.

“That happened to me, yeah… I think they thought that I was unhinged at some points,” Kaz laughed.

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank are still going strong. Picture: Kaz Kamwi/Instagram

“I was, I needed it, and I’m glad they did that because I found it really helpful, I think most of us did.”

Kaz also admitted she almost walked out of the villa, claiming she found it hard that she couldn’t escape.

“I feel like at one point I was just done. There was a couple of points, but there was one time where I was like ‘I’m done, get me home right now.’ When you’re in there, it’s so hard because you can’t really escape. My escape is music, and you can’t just play music.”

She said the producers encouraged her to stick it out, telling her: “Trust the process, you never know what’s around the corner.”

Kaz Kamwi spoke about the support islanders have available. Picture: ITV2

Kaz continued: “I spoke to a lot of people, and I was supported a lot in that, so yeah I think people just helped me put things back in perspective.”

Islanders are provided with psychological support from a professional before, during and after their time on the series.

