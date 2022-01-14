Exclusive

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

By Capital FM

Katy Perry treated Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to some hilarious impressions.

Katy Perry joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp from her dressing room in Las Vegas, where she is currently performing her residency show, PLAY.



Using her best english accents, Katy impersonated her husband and actor, Orlando Bloom as well as fellow singer Adele and Roman Kemp.

Katy also spoke to Roman, Sonny and Sian about her new song, ‘When I’m Gone'.





The Roar singer teamed up with Swedish DJ Alesso for the new electro-pop dance single.



When asked how the collab came about, Katy revealed she had been sent a skeleton of the track back in October 2020, not long after she had given birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency is wild. Picture: Getty



“I had just had a baby in August and I’d just put a record out in August and I wasn’t really ready but I knew that I was formulating this plan for this huge residency in Vegas and I wanted to inject some new dance, fun, pop.”



“I knew eventually my body was going to come back, I was ready for it all.”

Going on to describe her residency show, Katy said: "It’s wild and irreverent."



“All those pictures you see are like little snapshots of insanity, and if you think that’s stupid just show up in real life.”

