Jessie J Reveals She’s Suffered Miscarriage Weeks After Discovering She’s Pregnant

Jessie J discovered she'd suffered a miscarriage the day before a gig in LA. Picture: Getty / Jessie J/Instagram

Jessie J has opened up about suffering a miscarriage hours after discovering she was pregnant.

Jessie J suffered a miscarriage after having her third scan weeks after discovering she was pregnant with her first child.

The pop sensation took to Instagram to share with her followers she’d been telling a friend hours prior that she’d struggle to keep her pregnancy a secret, but later was told by doctors ‘there was no heartbeat’.

Writing to fans the day of her gig in LA, Jessie wrote : “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant’.

Jessie J found out her baby had no heart beat at her third pregnancy scan. Picture: Getty

“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…

“After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.

“This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know.”

Jessie said she still wanted to sing that evening because it would ‘help her’.

Jessie J was preparing to have a baby on her own. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

She continued: “I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.

“I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best.”

Jessie said she posted on Instagram instead of talking about it on stage because it ‘feels safer’.

She went on to say she was planning to have her baby alone ‘because i’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short.’

“To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again,” Jessie continued.

“I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok.”

The 33-year-old said she felt connected to the millions of women all over the world who have also felt her pain.

She then promised she ‘may crack less jokes’ but that ‘my heart will be in the room.’

