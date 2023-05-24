Jessie J Shares Cute Update On Newborn Baby Boy Days After Giving Birth

Jessie J became a mum earlier in May. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Jessie J has shared an update on her son just over a week after giving birth to her baby boy.

Jessie J and boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman welcomed their baby boy earlier in May and the singer has shared a few small updates on her son since his arrival, after describing motherhood as ‘my heart grew twice the size.’

The ‘Domino’ singer revealed earlier this week her son has already grown out of some of the clothes she bought before his arrival.

On Instagram Stories she posted a photo of a pile of baby grows, writing in the caption: “Not even 10 days old and I am already doing a wardrobe clear out.

Jessie J sings to her baby

Jessie J announced her pregnancy at the start of the year. Picture: Alamy

“My boy came out LONG. I LOVE these @fredandnoah baby grows but his arms and legs feet said NOT TODAY Mum.”

She added: "Pass me dads shoes I'm going for a walk.”

Jessie and Chanan welcomed their baby boy just a few weeks ago, after first sharing her pregnancy news in January.

She took to Instagram to announce her son’s arrival: "A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable.

Jessie J has become a mum to a baby boy. Picture: Getty

"I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole world. He and I are both doing great.

"I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, here and mine.

"I am so grateful phew *happy tears*. For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support. I will be back on Instagram when I'm ready."

Jessie is yet to share the name of her little boy.

