Jennifer Lopez Responds To Leaked Video From Her Wedding To Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married for a second time at his Georgia estate earlier in August. Picture: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Jennifer Lopez is seen serenading new husband Ben Affleck in leaked footage from their wedding.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married earlier this month after nearly two decades since they first dated, tying the knot at the actor’s Georgia estate.

Just a week after the celebrations, a clip from the couple’s wedding reception was leaked online, showing J.Lo serenading Ben and singing that she “can’t get enough” of her lover.

The songstress has since spoken out on the leaked footage, which she said was used ‘without permission’ after asking all their wedding guests to sign NDAs and keep their photos and videos from the day private.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Married For A Second Time: Inside The Fairytale Wedding

While J.Lo shared a few photos with fans via her newsletter, she wasn’t happy about the intimate clip being leaked.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited after 17 years apart. Picture: Getty

In a comment on a fan’s Instagram account, she said the video was leaked by someone at the wedding ‘for money’.

She said: “This was taken without our permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas and asked everyone not share anything from our wedding.

“Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's ready to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to.”

She added: “This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys.”

The couple’s Georgia nuptials was their second ceremony after they legally tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.

During the ceremony Ben reportedly made a passionate speech professing his love for Jennifer and her children.

They were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004, calling off their relationship due to the different places they were at with their lives at the time.

