Jennifer Lopez Responds To Leaked Video From Her Wedding To Ben Affleck

30 August 2022, 14:02 | Updated: 30 August 2022, 14:03

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married for a second time at his Georgia estate earlier in August
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married for a second time at his Georgia estate earlier in August. Picture: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Jennifer Lopez is seen serenading new husband Ben Affleck in leaked footage from their wedding.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married earlier this month after nearly two decades since they first dated, tying the knot at the actor’s Georgia estate.

Just a week after the celebrations, a clip from the couple’s wedding reception was leaked online, showing J.Lo serenading Ben and singing that she “can’t get enough” of her lover.

The songstress has since spoken out on the leaked footage, which she said was used ‘without permission’ after asking all their wedding guests to sign NDAs and keep their photos and videos from the day private.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Married For A Second Time: Inside The Fairytale Wedding

While J.Lo shared a few photos with fans via her newsletter, she wasn’t happy about the intimate clip being leaked.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited after 17 years apart
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited after 17 years apart. Picture: Getty

In a comment on a fan’s Instagram account, she said the video was leaked by someone at the wedding ‘for money’.

She said: “This was taken without our permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas and asked everyone not share anything from our wedding.

“Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's ready to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to.”

She added: “This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys.”

The couple’s Georgia nuptials was their second ceremony after they legally tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.

During the ceremony Ben reportedly made a passionate speech professing his love for Jennifer and her children.

They were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004, calling off their relationship due to the different places they were at with their lives at the time.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Demi has dished on their documentary regret

Demi Lovato Reveals Regrets Over Making Several Documentaries

Ekin-Su has broke her silence after Davide allegedly left an event with two girls

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Shares Cryptic Post After Boyfriend Davide Is Seen Leaving Party With Two Girls

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

All the 'Midnights' theories so far

5 Taylor Swift Fan Theories About ‘Midnights’ & All The Easter Eggs So Far

Lil Nas X's wholesome interaction with a fan has gone viral

Lil Nas X Fan Praises Star After ‘Genuine’ Interaction At The VMAs

Love Island's Amy Hart is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Sam Rason

Love Island’s Amy Hart Pregnant With First Baby With Boyfriend Sam Rason

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star