Everyone’s Obsessed With This Jenna Ortega And Aubrey Plaza Interaction At The SAG Awards

27 February 2023, 14:43

By Kathryn Knight

Jenna Ortega channelled Wednesday at the SAG Awards and we loved every minute.

Jenna Ortega was paired up with fellow actress of the moment Aubrey Plaza to present an award at the SAG Awards and the internet can’t get over their hilarious interaction.

They were presenting the award for Male Actor in a Television or Limited Series but it was their moody chemistry that fans went wild for.

“I don’t know why they paired us up together,” Aubrey said as she turned to Jenna.

Jenna Ortega Was Going To Be In You Season 4 - But This Is What Stopped Her

“Yeah, I know. We have nothing in common,” Jenna responded.

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza had a hilarious exchange at the SAG Awards
Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza had a hilarious exchange at the SAG Awards. Picture: Getty
Jenna Ortega became a household name as the lead in Wednesday
Jenna Ortega became a household name as the lead in Wednesday. Picture: Getty

“We should find the people who did this,” Aubrey said.

As Jenna added: “And curse their families,” Aubrey synced with her in saying: “And watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.”

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams
Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams. Picture: Netflix

“Okay I see it now,” The White Lotus star quipped.

The ladies went on to introduce the nominees and were seen giggling together moments after presenting the award.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Aubrey Plaza attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Getty
Aubrey Plaza as Harper in The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza as Harper in The White Lotus. Picture: Alamy

They went on to follow one another on Instagram at the end of the evening, fans noticed.

Their hilarious interaction has fans calling for the actresses to star in a movie together, which Aubrey was actually asked about on the red carpet.

“I’m down,” she said to Entertainment Tonight. “We’d just kill everyone with our eyes.”

One fan tweeted alongside the clip of them presenting: “Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega doing a bit together? An incredible day for disaffected, witchy Latinas everywhere.”

“Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza need to play sisters in a movie or tv show fr [sic],” said another.

“Whoever came up with pairing aubrey plaza and jenna ortega together i wanna kiss your forehead,” said a third.

While Jenna became a household name thanks to 2022 Netflix series Wednesday, Aubrey became a TV favourite after starring in Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married? Inside their wedding plans

Inside Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Wedding Rumours: Are They Engaged & Are They Getting Married?

Molly-Mae reacted to Tommy Fury winning his Jake Paul fight

Molly-Mae Had The Most Wholesome Reaction To Tommy Fury Winning Jake Paul Fight

Inside the accuracy behind the Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul fight 'script'

Was Tommy Fury Vs Jake Paul Scripted Or Was The Fight Real?

Here's which Love Islanders have left the villa so far

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

Here's how much Tommy Fury will earn from his fight with Jake Paul

How Much Was Tommy Fury Paid For The Jake Paul Fight?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star