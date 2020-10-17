5 Jamie Laing Facts: McVities Heir, Net Worth And Family Revealed

Jamie Laing is more than just a reality TV star on Strictly Come Dancing and Made In Chelsea. Picture: Jamie Laing/Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is welcoming back Jamie Laing to the competition but what do we need to know about him? Candy Kittens business, McVities fortune and more revealed.

Jamie Laing is returning to our screens on both Made In Chelsea and Strictly Come Dancing 2020 so it’s about time we found out some interesting facts about the reality star.

From his family, to his McVities heir status, and even his personal net worth, there’s a lot more to Jamie than his MIC antics.

So what do we need to know about 31 year old? What businesses does he have other than Candy Kittens?

Here’s 5 facts everyone should know about Jamie Laing:

Jamie Laing is back on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 after getting an injury in 2019. Picture: BBC

Jamie Laing and his McVities heir status

That’s right, Jamie Laing’s great grandad is the genius behind the McVities digestive biscuit meaning Jamie, is the heir to that sweet throne.

Jamie Laing has one impressive net worth

According to latest sources, Jamie has an impressive personal net worth of around £7.5million - a lot higher than your average reality TV star.

Meet Jamie Laing’s family

The McVities claim obviously brings a lot of interest towards Jamie’s family. His dad, Nicholas Laing and mum, Penny Baines are currently running the family businesses.

Jamie also has two siblings in the form of Alexander Laing and Emily Laing.

Jamie Laing has his own sweet business in the form of Candy Kittens. Picture: Jamie Laing/Instagram

Jamie Laing has his own sweet business

Keeping the sugar success in the family, Jamie is also the founder of Candy Kittens.

Candy Kittens began in 2012 and is described as the ‘adult-friendly’ sweet that’s also suitable for vegans.

Jamie Laing has already quit Strictly Come Dancing

For those of you that don’t know, Jamie was actually meant to do SCD in 2019 but an injury forced him to quit before the live shows started. Here’s hoping it’s second time lucky.