Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Jamie Laing Confirmed To Return After 2019 Injury

Jamie Laing is returning to Strictly. Picture: BBC One

'Made In Chelsea's' Jamie Laing is returning to Strictly Come Dancing after leaving in 2019 due to an injury.

Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing is making his return to the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing after a serious leg injury left him in crutches before the show had even hit TV last year.

As this year's celebrity contestants are slowly revealed, Jamie's name was confirmed to be in the Strictly line-up, alongside EastEnders' Maisie Smith and The Wanted singer Max George.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Judges: Who Are They This Year?

Jamie Laing injured himself at the 2019 Strictly launch show. Picture: Getty

Recalling why he got injured at the time, Jamie said: "To tell you a little secret, the reason why I got it [the injury] was because I bought on Amazon these little things called lifts that give you a little bit more height in the old shoes. Don’t buy those! Terrible things.”

Jamie is now ready to return to the ballroom for a second attempt.

He told the BBC: "Here we go again, hopefully this time I can last long enough so my mum can see me dance.

"The reason I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud but all I did last year was make her even more disappointed. Let’s change that this year, can’t wait!!”

We left the ballroom door open for his return. Now it’s finally Jamie Laing's chance to dance and make it past the #Strictly launch show! 😘



👉 https://t.co/6dYpninRDK @JamieLaing_UK pic.twitter.com/wddAIvFHeJ — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 3, 2020

The new series of Strictly kicks off later this autumn.

A number of contestants have already been unveiled, including Olympian Nicola Adams OBE, comedian Bill Bailey, and NFL player Jason Bell.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV News