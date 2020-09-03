Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Jamie Laing Confirmed To Return After 2019 Injury

3 September 2020, 11:38

Jamie Laing is returning to Strictly
Jamie Laing is returning to Strictly. Picture: BBC One

'Made In Chelsea's' Jamie Laing is returning to Strictly Come Dancing after leaving in 2019 due to an injury.

Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing is making his return to the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing after a serious leg injury left him in crutches before the show had even hit TV last year.

As this year's celebrity contestants are slowly revealed, Jamie's name was confirmed to be in the Strictly line-up, alongside EastEnders' Maisie Smith and The Wanted singer Max George.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Judges: Who Are They This Year?

Jamie Laing injured himself at the 2019 Strictly launch show
Jamie Laing injured himself at the 2019 Strictly launch show. Picture: Getty

Recalling why he got injured at the time, Jamie said: "To tell you a little secret, the reason why I got it [the injury] was because I bought on Amazon these little things called lifts that give you a little bit more height in the old shoes. Don’t buy those! Terrible things.”

Jamie is now ready to return to the ballroom for a second attempt.

He told the BBC: "Here we go again, hopefully this time I can last long enough so my mum can see me dance.

"The reason I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud but all I did last year was make her even more disappointed. Let’s change that this year, can’t wait!!”

The new series of Strictly kicks off later this autumn.

A number of contestants have already been unveiled, including Olympian Nicola Adams OBE, comedian Bill Bailey, and NFL player Jason Bell.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV News

More News

See more More News

Miley Cyrus opened up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus Says Liam Hemsworth Divorce ‘Sucked’

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian star in leaked music video

Leaked Video Of Kylie Jenner Being 'Birthed' With Kim Kardashian From Kanye West & Tyga Track
After We Collided is finally in UK cinemas

After We Collided Movie Is Finally In UK Cinemas And Fans Are Crying With Happiness

The Rock shared a video to his IGTV explaining how his whole family tested positive for coronavirus

Dwayne Johnson And His Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Ed Sheeran names daughter after favourite book and recent getaway

Ed Sheeran's Baby Name 'Lyra Antarctica' Revealed: 'His Dark Materials' & Romantic Getaway Inspiration
Jason Bell is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Jason Bell Strictly Come Dancing: Who Is The NFL Player, What Is His Net Worth And Does He Have A Girlfriend?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor