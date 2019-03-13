Celebs Go Dating: Jack Fowler's Hot Instagram Pictures Are Distracting People From His Inspirational Captions

13 March 2019, 11:10 | Updated: 13 March 2019, 11:15

Jack Fowler's thirsty Instagram photos are distracting from his inspirational captions
Jack Fowler's thirsty Instagram photos are distracting from his inspirational captions. Picture: Instagram @JackFowler/ E4 Celebs Go Dating

Jack Fowler has been posting inspirational quotes on his social media recently, but as he's accompanied them with some seriously hot pictures, we don't think anyone has been reading them.

Celebs Go Dating star Jack Fowler has been posting some pretty inspirational quotes onto Instagram lately, but the problem is, literally no one is reading them because of the very distracting swimwear pics he uploading alongside them.

Jack Fowler Leaves Celebs Go Dating Viewers ‘Howling’ After He Asks Identical Twins How Old They Are

View this post on Instagram

There's always light in dark times 🙏🏼💫

A post shared by JACK FOWLER (@_jackfowler_) on

Jack's been letting his 1.2 million followers that 'there's always light in dark times' and to 'stay ready so you won’t ever have to get ready' but we're really worried that none of those people have read this thanks to his tanned and toned holiday snaps.

View this post on Instagram

Stay ready so you won’t ever have to get ready

A post shared by JACK FOWLER (@_jackfowler_) on

Jack's joined his Love Island co-star Georgia Steel and TOWIE's Megan McKenna on the latest series of CGD and, much like his stint in the villa, captioned the heart of viewers.

His charm, good looks and scatterbrained persona (he asked twins separately how old they were) have seen people flood Twitter with thirsty messages for Jack.

So, we seriously urge people to tear their eyes away from his perfectly toned physique and have a read of his uplifting captions, such as 'that winning feeling never gets old.. even if it is a water slide race'. Deep.

