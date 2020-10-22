How Much is Hrvy Worth? How The Younger Singer Made His Net Worth And Earnings

22 October 2020, 17:02

Hrvy is a young singer and TV star making a nice net worth for himself
Hrvy is best known for his chart and YouTube success and at only 21-years-old - he’s already set to make a big net worth for himself.

Singer Hrvy is in the early stages of his singing and TV career but he’s already making a huge name for himself in both industries.

And as the 21-year-old continues to take on some massive career projects, many fans who are just getting to know him are keen to find out his personal net worth.

As it stands, Hrvy is currently estimated to have earnings of around £500,000-£1million - however, sources and reports have found it difficult to estimate exactly how much.

So how has Hrvy made his net worth? Here’s a look inside his career so far:

Hrvy has huge success on his social media pages including Instagram and YouTube
Hrvy’s songs and singing career

Hrvy is best known for his music career. He started off covering popular songs like Shawn Mendes and Justin Timberlake on his social channels before releasing his own music.

His top songs include Younger, Mama and Thank You. Hrvy has been releasing his own music since 2013 which has led to his first big tours and collaborations.

Hrvy began his career by singing on his social media pages
Hrvy’s social media channels

Like most young singers, Hrvy has made a huge name for himself on social media gaining over 4million followers on his Instagram account alone.

Hrvy's TV deals

Not just content with a music career, Hrvy is also breaking into the TV industry.

Not only did he sign with one of the biggest reality TV shows, but Hrvy has also part of Friday Download and Chicken Girls.

