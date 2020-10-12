Benjamin Evan Ainsworth: 5 Facts You Need To Know About Haunting Of Bly Manor’s Miles

Meet Haunting of Bly Manor child star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

Haunting of Bly Manor actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth’s age, Instagram and other TV and movie roles revealed as he complete’s Netflix role.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is currently wowing viewers with his role as young Miles alongside Amelie Bea Smith in new Netflix series, Haunting of Bly Manor.

As one of the child stars of the chilling new seasons, many are wanting to find out more about the actor who plays Miles including his age, where he’s from and whether he’s been in any other TV shows and movies.

'The Haunting of Bly Manor' Fans Weirded Out After Learning Flora Actor Is Pepper Pig Voice

Just like with many child movie stars, not much is known about them away from the screens but here are five interesting facts you should know about Benjamin who plays Miles.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is making a name for himself in the spooky new Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth’s age

Benjamin’s confirmed date of birth has never been revealed but reports guess he’s around 12 years old.

He plays Amelie Bea Smith’s older brother in the Haunting of Bly Manor who is nine-years-old so it’s a definite that he is older than that.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is English

There are many reports which suggest that Benjamin’s nationality is American, however, his past career, and an Instagram post referring to himself as a “Yorkshire lad” let’s us know he is in fact English.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth has been in Emmerdale

It’s early days in Benjamin’s career but not only does he have an impressive role in one of Netflix’s biggest series, Haunting of Bly Manor, he’s also been in one of the UK’s biggest soaps, Emmerdale!

According to IMDB, Benjamin played a school kid in 2018.

Haunting of Bly Hill's Miles has reportedly also been in UK soap Emmerdale. Picture: Netflix

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is a theatre star too

Not just content with wowing us on screen, Benjamin has also played the lead role of William Beech in Goodnight Mister Tom.

He played this role in 2018 in a theatre in Beverley.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is on Instagram

It’s not an official Instagram account but it seems likely it’s run by a family member on behalf of Benjamin.

There’s lot of behind-the-scenes photos from filming Bly Manor and some other family adventures.