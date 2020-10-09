Amelie Bea Smith: 5 Facts On The Haunting Of Bly Manor Star Who’s The Voice Of Peppa Pig

Amelie Bea Smith plays Flora in The Haunting of Bly Manor. Picture: PA / Netflix

Amelie Bea Smith, best known for voicing Peppa Pig, is the star of Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The Haunting of Bly Manor has an epic cast and Amelie Bea Smith is one of the young actors involved in the spooky new Netflix series.

At just nine years old, Amelie, has the role of Flora but viewers may recognise her voice from elsewhere after she became the voice of an iconic children’s TV character after starting out her acting career on a soap.

Here are five facts you might not know about Amelie Bea Smith, the star of The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Amelie Bea Smith’s age

Amelie is currently nine years old; she was born in 2011.

Amelie Bea Smith is the voice of Peppa Pig

Amelie Bea Smith is the voice of Peppa Pig. Picture: PA

Amelie took over the voice of Peppa Pig from Harley Bird, who had the role from the age of five to 18, at the start of 2020.

Young actress Amelie began the globally-recognised role in February.

Where is Amelie Bea Smith from?

Amelie was born and raised in England, but it’s not known where she lives with her family.

Amelie Bea Smith is on track for a multi-million pound net worth

After taking over the role of Peppa Pig, it was reported Amelie could make ‘£1 million in year’.

The founder of Candid Publicity told Metro.co.uk Amelie is now part of a global brand, meaning will profit from how huge Pepper Pig has become.

They said in February: “With how much of a juggernaut Peppa Pig is, I can definitely see Amelie making at least a million within the next year or so. The brand shows no signs of slowing down and provided she’s got a good deal, she’ll be making millions for years to come!"

Amelie Bea Smith starred in EastEnders

Amelie Bea Smith starred in EastEnders from 2018 to 2019. Picture: Netflix

Amelie’s first acting role was on EastEnders as Daisy, where she worked between 2018 and 2019.

Her character was the foster daughter of Arshad and Marian Ahmed.

