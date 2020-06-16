Harry Potter Actress Jessie Cave Pregnant With Her Third Child With Partner Alfie Brown

Jessie Cave is pregnant with her third child. Picture: Warner Bros / Jessie Cave/Instagram

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave is pregnant with her third baby.

Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film franchise, is pregnant with her third child with comedian boyfriend Alfie Brown.

Confirming the happy news on Instagram, the 33-year-old actress shared a photo of her blossoming baby bump.

“Oops I did it again,” she captioned the picture.

Jessie Cave is pregnant with her third child. Picture: Jessie Cave/Instagram

Jessie Cave and partner Alfie Brown already have two children. Picture: Alfie Brown/Instagram

In the snap, Jessie highlighted her bump in a polkadot blue and white skirt and striped yellow crop top.

Celebrity friends of the couple rushed to send their congratulatory messages, including Love Island narrator Iain Stirling.

Jessie played Rupert Grint’s character Ron Weasley’s girlfriend in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, where she was a fellow Gryffindor student.

She is already a mum to Donnie, five, and Margot, three, with comedian partner Alfie Brown.

Jessie Cave and Alfie Brown met in 2012 - a few years before they began dating. Picture: Getty

Alfie announced the news in a different way, sharing a picture of the couple’s ultrasound with the caption: “Very happy to announce my forthcoming vasectomy.”

The couple reunited earlier this year after three years of living apart.

They initially split when their daughter Margot was 10 weeks old.

Jessie detailed their on-off relationship in an article for The Sunday Times' Style magazine recently, explaining they fell pregnant with their first child on their one-night stand.

“I told myself I was not going to go crazy the morning after,” she wrote. “Because it was futile: he didn’t want a relationship…

“He text me a couple of weeks after our date, asking to go on a second date… Though I didn’t get round to arranging it, because I was now pregnant,” Jessie explained.

The actress told Alfie the news three months later and they began dating again.

Two years after their son was born, they had daughter Margot but split when she was just a few months old.

Months after reuniting following a few years apart, Jessie said she felt “we both trapped each other,” but felt “extremely lucky” with how things have turned out.

