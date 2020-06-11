JK Rowling Defends Trans Views In Open Letter

JK Rowling pens letter explaining her views on trans activism. Picture: Getty Images

JK Rowling has defended her 'transphobic' comments in a lengthy open letter.

JK Rowling has defended her stance on the trans community in a lengthy 3,600 word essay published to her website.

The Harry Potter author was accused of being 'transphobic' at the weekend when she suggested that only women experience menstruation on Twitter.

In the essay, she voices her stance on sex, and her 'worries about new trans activism' including allowing trans women - or as she says, 'any man who believes he's a woman' to enter a female bathroom - and it has not gone down well with fans.

Her post read: "When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is the simple truth."

JK Rowling's controversial tweets saying 'sex is real'. Picture: Twitter @JKRowling

She also revealed she has been a victim of domestic and sexual assault in her past - something she says gives her enormous empathy toward any trans person who has experienced violence.

JK also highlighted her worries about how people who seek to transition are being allowed to with fewer restrictions. She said she feels this could lead to young gender dysphoric people regretting their transition in later life.

She has turned comments on the tweeted link to the letter off, but that hasn't prevented a fierce debate from happening on Twitter, with some 'standing' by the writer and others, including many members of the trans community, denouncing her.

Since her tweets and letter, Harry Potter cast members including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Eddie Redmayne and Bonnie Wright have spoken out against her.

