There’s Been An Update On The Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumours

29 December 2022, 12:46

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted on a few occasions together
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted on a few occasions together. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s romance might be about to fizzle out.

Model Gigi Hadid, 27, and Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, have been at the centre of dating rumours for weeks, but it looks like things might be slowing down amid reports Gigi ‘doesn’t have the energy’ for Leo’s hectic schedule.

Although the couple have never confirmed they’re dating, they’ve been spotted together at a handful of events.

Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Have Been Spotted In Paris

The stars are said to ‘like each other very much’ but neither is looking for a serious relationship.

Gigi Hadid has been busy with her new brand 'Guest in Residence
Gigi Hadid has been busy with her new brand 'Guest in Residence. Picture: Getty
Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly known Gigi Hadid for years
Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly known Gigi Hadid for years. Picture: Getty

Gigi’s priority is her two-year-old daughter, Khai, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"Gigi doesn’t have the energy to run after DiCaprio. His routine is too much for her,” a source told Page Six.

The couple were first spotted hanging out together during New York Fashion Week after having known each other for several years.

They were last seen on a date in November, leaving a restaurant in New York within minutes of each other.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter in 2020
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter in 2020. Picture: Getty

Before romance rumours emerged, Leo had been dating Camila Morrone, 25, for four years. They ended things in summer this year.

Meanwhile, Gigi and Zayn called it quits at the end of 2021, shortly after their daughter turned one.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

2022 was a whirlwind, here's the breakdown

A 2022 Rundown: From Memes To Pop Culture Moments

Features

Have you already finished Emily in Paris?

What To Watch After Finishing Emily In Paris Series 3

TV & Film

Harry Styles had a wholesome holiday

Harry Styles Spends A Wholesome Christmas With His Mum & Sister

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

Zayn Malik is said to be working on his fourth studio album

Zayn Malik’s Fourth Album: Everything We Know So Far From Release Date To Tracklist

Shaughna Phillips opened up about her mystery boyfriend ahead of giving birth

Pregnant Love Island Star Shaughna Phillips Breaks Silence On Mystery Boyfriend Ahead Of Welcoming Baby

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star