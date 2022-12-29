There’s Been An Update On The Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumours

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted on a few occasions together. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s romance might be about to fizzle out.

Model Gigi Hadid, 27, and Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, have been at the centre of dating rumours for weeks, but it looks like things might be slowing down amid reports Gigi ‘doesn’t have the energy’ for Leo’s hectic schedule.

Although the couple have never confirmed they’re dating, they’ve been spotted together at a handful of events.

Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Have Been Spotted In Paris

The stars are said to ‘like each other very much’ but neither is looking for a serious relationship.

Gigi Hadid has been busy with her new brand 'Guest in Residence. Picture: Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly known Gigi Hadid for years. Picture: Getty

Gigi’s priority is her two-year-old daughter, Khai, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"Gigi doesn’t have the energy to run after DiCaprio. His routine is too much for her,” a source told Page Six.

The couple were first spotted hanging out together during New York Fashion Week after having known each other for several years.

They were last seen on a date in November, leaving a restaurant in New York within minutes of each other.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter in 2020. Picture: Getty

Before romance rumours emerged, Leo had been dating Camila Morrone, 25, for four years. They ended things in summer this year.

Meanwhile, Gigi and Zayn called it quits at the end of 2021, shortly after their daughter turned one.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital