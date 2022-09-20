Gigi Hadid Supports Blake Lively As She Calls Out Paparazzi Waiting Outside Her Home

Gigi Hadid supported Blake Lively as she called out the paparazzi by her home. Picture: Alamy / Blake Lively/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Gigi Hadid supported her close friend Blake Lively as she called out the photographers trying to get a photo of her baby bump.

Blake Lively revealed at the Forbes Power Women Summit that she’s pregnant with her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds, letting her baby bump take centre stage on the red carpet.

Ever since, the actress said paparazzi have been following her every move to try and snap a photo of her bump, leading the Gossip Girl alumni to post a bunch of her own pregnancy photos on Instagram in an attempt to shut down the photographers – a post which had close pal Gigi Hadid rushing to her defence.

She wrote on Instagram: “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Expecting Their Fourth Child

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb.”

Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit. Picture: Getty

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth baby. Picture: Blake Lively/Instagram

Blake Lively is expecting her fourth baby. Picture: Blake Lively/Instagram

Blake’s post has received millions of likes, with pal Gigi Hadid commenting: “U da best B !”

Robyn Lively also commented: “Makes me angry you have to share such private photos to try and regain your privacy… I love you. and I hope these A-holes back off.”

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends for years. Picture: Blake Lively/Instagram

Victoria Beckham and Rosie Huntington-Whitely also expressed their support.

In Blake’s string of pictures displaying her pregnancy bump she included snaps with husband Ryan, half-sister Robyn and a candid moment with one of her BFFs, Taylor Swift.

In their adorable photo, Blake wears a pink bikini showcasing her blossoming bump as she and Taylor stand with their arms around one another.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital