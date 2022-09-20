Gigi Hadid Supports Blake Lively As She Calls Out Paparazzi Waiting Outside Her Home

20 September 2022, 12:26

Gigi Hadid supported Blake Lively as she called out the paparazzi by her home
Gigi Hadid supported Blake Lively as she called out the paparazzi by her home. Picture: Alamy / Blake Lively/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Gigi Hadid supported her close friend Blake Lively as she called out the photographers trying to get a photo of her baby bump.

Blake Lively revealed at the Forbes Power Women Summit that she’s pregnant with her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds, letting her baby bump take centre stage on the red carpet.

Ever since, the actress said paparazzi have been following her every move to try and snap a photo of her bump, leading the Gossip Girl alumni to post a bunch of her own pregnancy photos on Instagram in an attempt to shut down the photographers – a post which had close pal Gigi Hadid rushing to her defence.

She wrote on Instagram: “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Expecting Their Fourth Child

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb.”

Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit. Picture: Getty
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth baby
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth baby. Picture: Blake Lively/Instagram
Blake Lively is expecting her fourth baby
Blake Lively is expecting her fourth baby. Picture: Blake Lively/Instagram

Blake’s post has received millions of likes, with pal Gigi Hadid commenting: “U da best B !”

Robyn Lively also commented: “Makes me angry you have to share such private photos to try and regain your privacy… I love you. and I hope these A-holes back off.”

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends for years
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends for years. Picture: Blake Lively/Instagram

Victoria Beckham and Rosie Huntington-Whitely also expressed their support.

In Blake’s string of pictures displaying her pregnancy bump she included snaps with husband Ryan, half-sister Robyn and a candid moment with one of her BFFs, Taylor Swift.

In their adorable photo, Blake wears a pink bikini showcasing her blossoming bump as she and Taylor stand with their arms around one another.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What's Harry Styles accent in Don't Worry Darling?

What Is Harry Styles' Accent Meant To Be In Don't Worry Darling?

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Kim Kardashian gave a review on Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Kim Kardashian Praises Don’t Worry Darling’s Harry Styles And Florence Pugh In Glowing Review

Netflix viewers have been giving Do Revenge glowing reviews

Netflix’s Do Revenge Branded ‘A Masterpiece’ By Fans - And Here’s Why

Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte Seen Telling Brother Prince George To Bow As The Queen’s Coffin Passes By

Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughters birthday

Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Snap Of Khai's 2nd Birthday

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star