Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Expecting Their Fourth Child

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth baby. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Hollywood’s favourite couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth baby together.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expanding their brood!

The pregnant Gossip Girl actress debuted her baby bump this week, confirming the news she and husband Ryan are preparing for a fourth baby.

The couple is already parents to daughters James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Midnights’ Four Album Covers Make A Clock Face

Blake attended the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday evening, where she highlighted her baby bump in a gold sequin mini dress.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with two of their children. Picture: Getty

Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit. Picture: Getty

The 35-year-old is yet to share the news on social media.

She and Ryan, 45, married in 2012. They had their first child, James, in 2014.

Inez and Betty were born in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

Last year, Ryan opened up about taking a break from acting to spend more time with his kids.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively married in 2012. Picture: Getty

He said during a LinkedIn News interview: “Well, I’ve done a lot of [acting] … and I don’t want to miss this time with my kids.

“I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. I think it’s totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up.”

The adorable couple have been open in the past about wanting a big family and they're certainly on their way.

