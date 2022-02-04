Exclusive

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight

By Capital FM

George Ezra joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, where he finally met the TikTok couple that went viral after their wholesome pub video was ruined by a fight breaking out.

George Ezra sat down with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where he had to put his best detective skills to the test.

After speaking about his new song, 'Anyone For You', and taking on a Harry Potter quiz, Roman, Sonny and Sian introduced the singer to a mystery TikTok couple.

George was tasked with identifying how he was connected to the pair.

George Ezra meets viral couple. Picture: Getty

Despite being confused at first, George eventually recognised the couple from a viral video posted back in October.

In the TikTok, Courtney and her boyfriend Giordie are sat posing for a romantic photo, when a fight breaks out behind them.

The music being played in the background is George's hit tune 'Shotgun'.

Laughing, George revealed he saw the video after it had been sent to him "eight different times".

At the time, the 28-year-old had tweeted his approval of the video saying: "Nice to know my music makes people really FEEL."

