Gemma Collins Posts Throwback Photos Of Younger Self As She Urges Teen Fans: 'Be Happy And Free'

Gemma Collins was praised by fans after posting pictures of her younger self. Picture: Getty

Gemma Collins wowed fans when she shared photos of herself as a teenager.

The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins took to Instagram on Monday to post some throwback snaps of herself as a teenager on holiday, sharing a body positive message alongside them.

In the pictures Gemma can be seen in a green swimsuit as she soaks up the sun on a boat, with her long blonde locks billowing around her shoulders.

In the caption the 38 year old said she didn’t grow up feeling body conscious and feels today Instagram is “too exposed for young members”, as it adds “pressure” whereas she grew up without body hang ups.

The Diva Forever star wrote: “Spending the evening looking at old pics .... I never grew up body conscious it wasn’t a thing when I was younger I was just young free and me.

“Yeah I look good but in an innocent way there was no panic ....this pic was NOT taken to fit in with a wall page on make it Instagram worthy ... Instagram is way too exposed now for young members who are on here .... [sic]

“They do have pressure and it’s just so nice to look back on this picture and not have had any of that pressure growing up. I was just a happy teenager with no body hang ups or pressure….”

Gemma added she thinks it’s important the younger generation are “body confident and free” but fears nothing is left to the imagination anymore.

She then warned her younger fans: “Be you and don’t worry about what you see on Insta, be young, be happy and free.”

The reality TV star was then flooded with comments from some of her 1.4 million followers, with most saying they agree with her words.

“This really needed to be said by someone with a platform like yours! Well done,” one person commented, as another praised: “100% it’s so hard for young girls these days but it’s our job to change that.”

She also had the support of fellow reality stars including Love Island’s Gabby Allen and this year’s Amy Hart and TOWIE co-star Georgia Kousoulou.

