WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

By Capital FM

GAYLE joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to speak about her debut hit ‘abcdefu’ as well as a potential collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo.

GAYLE made her Capital Breakfast debut and chatted to Roman, Sonny and Sian about the inspiration behind her songs 'abcdefu’ and ‘ur just horny’.

While on the topic of new music, Roman questioned the rising star whether a collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo could be on the cards.

TikTok Famous Gayle Shares DM From Olivia Rodrigo About Viral Song ‘ABCDEFU’

GAYLE confirmed that the 'good 4 u' singer had slid into her DMs following the success of her debut single.

GAYE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Getty

Gayle told the guys: “I had an opportunity to maybe ask her, especially as she DM'd me.”

Despite connecting on socials, GAYLE went on to say nothing was currently in the pipeline.

"I think she’s such an amazing, talented artist [but] we don’t have anything in the works.”

GAYLE revealed she would be keen be to work on something in the future though: “She knows if she wanted me on something, she could get me on."

“If she wanted anybody on anything she could get it. She knows I'm willing, I'm able, but she can take her sweet time."

She continued: “I think her artisty is amazing without me on it, so it would just be an honour to be a part of that in any way.”

Fingers crossed for a collab in 2022...

