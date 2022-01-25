Exclusive

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

25 January 2022, 12:10 | Updated: 25 January 2022, 12:40

Capital FM

By Capital FM

GAYLE joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to speak about her debut hit ‘abcdefu’ as well as a potential collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo.

GAYLE made her Capital Breakfast debut and chatted to Roman, Sonny and Sian about the inspiration behind her songs 'abcdefu’ and ‘ur just horny’.

While on the topic of new music, Roman questioned the rising star whether a collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo could be on the cards.

TikTok Famous Gayle Shares DM From Olivia Rodrigo About Viral Song ‘ABCDEFU’

GAYLE confirmed that the 'good 4 u' singer had slid into her DMs following the success of her debut single.

GAYE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo
GAYE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Getty

Gayle told the guys: “I had an opportunity to maybe ask her, especially as she DM'd me.”

Despite connecting on socials, GAYLE went on to say nothing was currently in the pipeline.

"I think she’s such an amazing, talented artist [but] we don’t have anything in the works.”

GAYE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo
GAYE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Getty

GAYLE revealed she would be keen be to work on something in the future though: “She knows if she wanted me on something, she could get me on."

“If she wanted anybody on anything she could get it. She knows I'm willing, I'm able, but she can take her sweet time."

She continued: “I think her artisty is amazing without me on it, so it would just be an honour to be a part of that in any way.”

Fingers crossed for a collab in 2022...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of the Too Hot To Handle season 3 rule breaks

Every Rule Break From Too Hot To Handle Season 3 & How Much They Cost

What's your best 'Euphoria' attire?

What Would You Wear To Euphoria High? Inside The Latest TikTok Fashion Trend

Zendaya joined Tom Holland and his family at the theatre

Zendaya Joins Boyfriend Tom Holland And His Family For Night At The Theatre

Big Brother US' Whitney Williams claims Too Hot To Handle star Gerrie proposed to her before filming

Too Hot To Handle Star Gerrie Labuschagne ‘Proposed To His Girlfriend’ Before Going On Show
Harry Styles has made friendly connections with a lot of stars

Harry Styles Celebrity Friends: Inside His Inner Showbiz Circle

Kanye West has made his concerns known to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian For Allowing North To Wear Make-Up On TikTok

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star