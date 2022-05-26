Exclusive

WATCH: Ella Vaday roasts Ed Sheeran, Molly-Mae & Tom Cruise

By Capital FM

Ella Vaday may be featuring in a new film with Ed Sheeran, but that didn't stop her from roasting her new co-star.

Ella Vaday sat down with Capital Breakfast where she spoke about starring in the upcoming comedy film, Sumotherhood.

The drag queen will be featuring alongside Ed Sheeran, which made the 'Shivers' singer an easy target during a game of Roast Roulette.

After revealing Ed's cameo was going to be 'hilarious', Ella made reference to his signature red locks...

Ella Vaday roasted Ed Sheeran. Picture: Getty

"They were saying that ginger hair is a dying gene, I think Ed Sheeran has single handedly brought back being sexy again... him Chris Evens, Henry The Eighth... what a squad."

Ella Davay roasted Molly-Mae. Picture: Getty

Next, the Roast Roulette machine challenged Ella with Love Island's Molly-Mae Hughes: "She famously said she has the same amount of hours in a day as Beyoncé... Beyoncé is not even human so I that's delusional to start with."

"I worried about [her] a few months ago when the clocks changed, there was only 23 hours in a day."

Tom Cruise at the Queen's Jubilee Celebration. Picture: ITV

Lastly, Ella was faced with Top Gun's Tom Cruise where she made reference to his recent controversial appearance at the Queen's Jubilee extravaganza.

"He was in the news the other day, he turned up to the Jubilee and he decided he was so big, he was going to walk and cause absolute havoc and then he hijacked the Jubilee and talked about his film."

"Bless him, he's still going with this Top Gun, I think he's more Top Gear now."