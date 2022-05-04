Exclusive

WATCH: Dick & Dom Reunite With The Worst Bungalowhead Of All Time

4 May 2022, 11:30

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dick & Dom sat down with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where they were reunited with the naughtiest Bungalowhead of all time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dick & Dom joined Capital Breakfast to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their infamous show, 'Dick & Dom in da Bungalow.'

The pair exclusively revealed that they were taking the show on a reunion tour in honour of the milestone.

WATCH: Dick & Dom Play Bogies In Central London For The First Time In 12 Years

After reminiscing about some of the fan favourite games that would be played on tour, Roman and Sonny surprised the duo with a mystery guest.

Dick and Dom joined Capital Breakfast
Dick and Dom joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: Station owned

The pair were given three questions, which narrowed down the familiar face to 28-year-old Raja, a Bungalowhead who had first appeared on their show back in 2004.

Gasping, Dick reacted: “I know who you are, I know your eyes ...you are putting the fear of god in me man.”

Dick and Dom reunited with the worst Bungalowhead ever
Dick and Dom reunited with the worst Bungalowhead ever. Picture: Station owned

"Raja sat here actually won the award for being the most badly behaved Bungalowhead of the whole five years that we were on air, he was a nightmare!"

Continuing, Dom added: "Yeah, I remember you, I had to go and sit down under the kitchen counter because i was losing my mind."

Despite their tumultuous start, the trio made amends after 18 years and Raja even managed to bag himself some tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of Taylor Swift's film projects...

Every Film Taylor Swift Has Been In: From Valentines Day To Amsterdam

Taylor Swift

Inside Jack Harlow's dating history and who he's dating in 2022

Who Is Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Get Paid? How The Agents Make Their Money

TV & Film

How to buy Harry Styles Brixton tickets...

How To Get Tickets For Harry Styles' One Night Only In London

Pete Davidson's age, job, girlfriend and height revealed

Who Is Pete Davidson? Key Facts You Need To Know About Kim Kardashian’s Boyfriend

Kailia Posey has died aged 16

Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Dead Aged 16

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star