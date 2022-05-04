Exclusive

WATCH: Dick & Dom Reunite With The Worst Bungalowhead Of All Time

By Capital FM

Dick & Dom sat down with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where they were reunited with the naughtiest Bungalowhead of all time.

Dick & Dom joined Capital Breakfast to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their infamous show, 'Dick & Dom in da Bungalow.'

The pair exclusively revealed that they were taking the show on a reunion tour in honour of the milestone.

After reminiscing about some of the fan favourite games that would be played on tour, Roman and Sonny surprised the duo with a mystery guest.

Dick and Dom joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: Station owned

The pair were given three questions, which narrowed down the familiar face to 28-year-old Raja, a Bungalowhead who had first appeared on their show back in 2004.

Gasping, Dick reacted: “I know who you are, I know your eyes ...you are putting the fear of god in me man.”

Dick and Dom reunited with the worst Bungalowhead ever. Picture: Station owned

"Raja sat here actually won the award for being the most badly behaved Bungalowhead of the whole five years that we were on air, he was a nightmare!"

Continuing, Dom added: "Yeah, I remember you, I had to go and sit down under the kitchen counter because i was losing my mind."

Despite their tumultuous start, the trio made amends after 18 years and Raja even managed to bag himself some tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard!

