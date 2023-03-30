Exclusive

Chris Pine Was A Student At Leeds University!?

Chris Pine attended Leeds University. Picture: station owned

By Fiona Hayward

The Hollywood actor attended the University back in 2001.

Chris Pine joined Capital Breakfast where he reminisced about his time as a Leeds University student.

The actor, who joined the show to chat about his new film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, attended the university as an exchange student aged 19.

Whilst the Hollywood star hasn't been back to the city since he left in 2002, he revealed he still has lots of fond memories.

"I'm yet to go back to Leeds, although I have these memories, like I lived at 49 Brudenell Road and I can see the market across the street and I know the walk to school and the great old cinema on the corner of Brudenell and Hyde Park."

"I mean I just have these images of school there."

Chris Stark then asked the Don't Worry Darling actor if he had taken part in the University's iconic bar crawl, 'The Otley Run' during his time in the city.

Laughing the actor responded: "I don't remember much of it, but yes."

To which Chris Stark replied: "That is mad. I've done the run in various fancy dress and had mates at the uni and would go and stay there and that seems insane to me that Chris Pine has done the Otley Run."

