Channing Tatum Turns To Raya Dating App For Love Following Jessie J Split

Channing Tatum has signed up to a dating app. Picture: PA / Instagram

The Magic Mike actor is apparently looking for love again in 2020 and will use online dating to help him find a new relationship.

Channing Tatum is said to be ready for love again after his split from Jessie J in November.

The Magic Mike actor, who split from his wife Jenna Dewan the year before, has apparently turned to online dating, the Raya Dating App in particular, to help him find a new girlfriend.

Us Weekly have reported Channing has also cheekily mentioned his stripper past in his bio as well as used the famous Magic Mike song, Brown Sugar to make his profile more appealing. Smooth.

Channing Tatum has joined online dating following split. Picture: PA

Although, to be honest, we can’t imagine Channing will be short of offers for the new year, dating app or not.

The actor, 39, is said to have split from singer Jessie in November after a year of dating.

It’s thought they parted ways amicably with a source saying they had ‘run their course’.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have remained friends following their relationship. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

A source said: “He is super busy with his career, as a dad and will be traveling a lot in the coming months.”

“He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.'

Neither Jessie or Channing have spoken about their break up but it’s thought the pair have remained good friends.