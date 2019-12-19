Jessie J & Channing Tatum Have Reportedly Split Up After A Year Of Dating

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have split up. Picture: Instagram

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have parted ways after coupling up over a year ago.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have reportedly put an end to their relationship after a year of dating. According to PEOPLE, the couple, who began dating back in October 2018 have had an amicable split with no hard feelings.

A source revealed, that there 'wasn't any drama' between Tatum, 39, and Jessie, 31 and that 'they just decided to part ways and are still good friends'.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have reportedly split. Picture: Instagram

A source added, “Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align - They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in L.A a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

The pair had been extremely supportive of one another's work with both seeing each other live in concert over the past year. Jessie was spotted in a private box watching Channing at the opening of Magic Mike Live in London and Channing attended a concert of Jessie's at the Royal Albert Hall.

Channing poured his heart out on Instagram after the concert, captioning a post with a touching tribute to his then girlfriend; "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

The couple had become a lot more open with their relationship and were regularly sharing Instagram stories of one another. Jessie had even written a brand new song about Channing and premiered it live not long ago.

The song lyrics were extremely honest and showed how fun their relationship was:

"Where you go I know I want to follow. Let’s make a promise on today. Take it slow, baby steps so we don’t know when what comes next. Let’s be still, just stay calm, so we’re not rushing what we are. Pressure on, just have fun. It’s not a race, no need to run. If it’s forever. Let’s just simply be in love."

