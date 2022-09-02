Britney Spears Responds To Sons After Jayden Gives Detailed Interview About Their Relationship

Britney Spears' son Jayden has given an interview about their relationship. Picture: Getty / Britney Spears/Instagram

By Capital FM

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Thursday to speak out after her son Jayden gave an in-depth interview about his and brother Preston’s relationship with her.

Jayden Federline, 15, sat down with ITV News for an interview, via MailOnline, to discuss his famous mum Britney Spears after his dad, Kevin Federline, said their sons have chosen not to see her.

Britney’s youngest son said there’s ‘no hate’ between them but said “it will take a lot of time and effort” to repair their relationship.

“I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again,” he said.

How Old Are Britney Spears’ Sons And Where Are They Now?

Britney quickly responded to her son’s comments in a lengthy Instagram post, saying she’s ‘saddened to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother’.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married earlier this year. Picture: Getty

She wrote: “I helped your father who hasn’t had a job in 15 years… I assume it is easier for you guys not to have someone check on you to make sure you’re doing your homework!”

The pop icon also listed her years of work, citing her world tours and being a judge on The X Factor, adding: “I did that for you.”

In Jayden’s interview he claimed Britney seems to favour him over brother Preston, to which she responded: “I’m aware of your gift… I know you’re a teacher in my life and dear child I’m a teacher for you as well!”

She went on: “It’s horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet he has you talking about personal matters to them.”

Britney added that she’d love ‘nothing more’ than to see them both face to face.

In the detailed interview, Jayden also explained why he and brother Preston, 16, chose not to attend their mum’s wedding to Sam Asghari, saying it wouldn’t have ended ‘on good terms’ given that their whole family wasn’t invited.

He also revealed he has a good relationship with his grandfather and grandmother, Jamie and Lynne spears.

Of his mum’s conservatorship which came to an end last year, Jayden said: “At first he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long, probably why my Mum was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long and I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed.”

Jayden’s interview will air on ITV news on Saturday.

